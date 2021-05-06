Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hitchin Sunday League: Hogs Head cause upset in challenge cup

Neil Metcalfe

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:00 AM May 6, 2021   
Hitchin Sunday League badge logo crest

The Hitchin Sunday League continued their late-season games. - Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE

The Carl Couzens Challenge Cup has reached the quarter-final stage and the remaining Hitchin Sunday League sides left in it didn't disappoint.

Division Three side The Hogs Head led the way by beating Excel from Division One.

An open game, it had ended tied at 3-3 after 90 minutes but the third-tier outfit emerged victorious, winning the penalty shoot-out 4-2.

Fellow Division Three side Sandon went out to Fairfield Park from Division One, losing by the odd goal in five, and they will be joined by Vita who won an all-Division One clash with FC St Johns 4-3.

The final game was with two teams from Division Two, St Ippolyts beating Stotfold Juniors 8-4 in a remarkable game.

There were seven games played on Wednesday in the Subsidiary Cup.

In group A Chells Rovers lost 1-0 to Royston United while The Albion and Hitchin Town Supporters drew 0-0.

Group B saw a 4-2 win for Stevenage Athletic over Lea Sports PSG while Sandon beat Boca Seniors 2-0 and FC Kings 3-0 win over Ashwell.

In group C two goals from Denholm Kirkham and one each for Tom Rowell and Elliot Cracknell saw Hogs Head win 4-0 against Buffs.

And in group D Coach & Horses won 2-1 at home against Shephall Wednesday.

The competition continued on Sunday with a 3-0 victory for AC Malone over Hitchin Town Supporters in group A. Rhys Dainton, Will Payne and Dion Gibbs got the goals.

Chells Rovers had a good 5-2 win away to The Albion.

In group B, Ashwell lost 3-0 at home to Boca Seniors while Stevenage Athletic won 5-0 against FC Kings.

Kimpton lost 2-0 to GSS in group C and the final game of the day saw North Herts Hatters lose 4-2 at home to Coach & Horses, who top group D with three victories from three.

Football
Hitchin News

