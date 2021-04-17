Hitchin Sunday League: Arlesey Town still flying the flag in Beds Junior Cup
- Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE
The Hitchin Sunday League’s sole survivors in the Beds Junior Cup have advanced to the next stage.
Arlesey Town were at home to Brim & Crown Athletic in the third round and eventually ran out winners in a hugely-entertaining contest, claiming a 4-3 victory.
Cups held the attention elsewhere too with the second round of the Carl Couzens Challenge Cup.
Stotfold Juniors from Division Two were at home against Division Three side FC Inter Malone and after finishing 2-2 in 90 minutes, Stotfold edged through 5-4 on penalties.
St Ippolyts faced fellow Division Two side Ashwell and won 4-2 while The Cock from Division Two had a tough away game against Vita from Division One, falling to a 7-2 defeat.
There was an all-Division One clash when Engineers Arms played host to Fairfield Park and it ended in success for the visitors by the odd goal in seven.
The Hogs Head from Division Three were at home to Hitchin Town Supporters, also from Division Three, and a solitary goal was enough for them to secure the win.
Division One Excel won 1-0 away against Division Two side GSS while Almond Tree, also from the second division, were victims of the only shock of the day, losing 2-0 at home to Division Three Sandon.