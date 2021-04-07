Hitchin Sunday League: Coach & Horses win in seven-goal thriller.

Published: 2:19 PM April 7, 2021

After the enforced break due to lockdown, teams and players in the Hitchin Sunday League were delighted to get back on the field.

The league programme has been declared null and void but the league have decided to concentrate on getting the fixtures for the cup competitions completed with the first round of the George John Cup taking place at the weekend.

Division Three side Coach & Horses provided the upset of the day as beat Division One's Fox & Duck by the odd goal in seven, 4-3.

Stotfold Juniors were at home against fellow Division Two side Buffs and after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, Buffs edged through 7-6 on penalties.

Division Three side Litlington Athletic fell just short of an upset as they lost 3-2 to Engineers Arms from Division One and the same was true of divisional rivals Hitchin Town Supporters as they went down 2-1 to top-flight FC Kings.

There was an all Division Two tie between Lea Sports PSG and Arlesey Town, the latter advancing with a 4-0 win and all-Division One match-up ended with Excel beating Fairfield Park 6-2.

North Herts Hatters from Division Three had a tough away game against Division One side Stevenage Athletic, the hosts winning 8-3, but Division Three Chells Rovers won 4-1 against The Albion from the division above.

FC Inter Malone beat fellow Division Three side Kimpton 5-1, all this after Ben Williams had put Kimpton ahead.

Almond Tree from Division Two were at home against Ashwell, also from Division Two, and a solitary goal was enough to take them through.

Division Two St Ippolyts lost 5-1 to higher-ranked BOCA Seniors and The Hogs Head from Division Three lost 3-1 at home to Division Two side The Cock.

Vita eased through with a comfortable 5-0 win at home to GSS and goals from Gavin Stevens and George Hewitt helped FC St Johns beat AC Malone 2-1.