Final whistle? Hitchin Sunday League fear the end as referee shortage bites hard
- Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE
It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Hitchin Sunday League in recent years and they now face another battle - a lack of referees.
The league is the last man standing in north Hertfordshire, a fact they have worked hard to maintain, but with a number in their current pool starting to retire, and not enough new officials coming through to replace them, their existence is once more under threat.
A spokesman for the league said: "If we are unable to recruit some new referees, we can see the league having to fold within a couple of years.
"Obviously we would like to avoid this happening and would welcome any new referees wishing to join.
"Alternatively if you are not qualified as a referee yet but would like to take the referees course. please get in touch."
Call referees secretary Chris Scott on 07788 153838 or email chris_scott1957@yahoo.co.uk
On the field Coach & Horses are through to the final of of the George John Cup with a 4-1 win over Arlesey Town.
Most Read
- 1 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
- 2 Plan for 200 flats on Stevenage Office Outlet site
- 3 'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store
- 4 Concerns grow for missing Stevenage woman
- 5 Hitchin man arrested on suspicion of GBH
- 6 Teacher who kissed pupils banned from profession
- 7 Date announced for outdoor pool reopening
- 8 Nurse hula hoops non-stop for hours in aid of research
- 9 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
- 10 'Centre closure has devastated us and support isn't there for Jamie going forward'