Final whistle? Hitchin Sunday League fear the end as referee shortage bites hard

Published: 9:50 AM May 26, 2021

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Hitchin Sunday League in recent years and they now face another battle - a lack of referees.

The league is the last man standing in north Hertfordshire, a fact they have worked hard to maintain, but with a number in their current pool starting to retire, and not enough new officials coming through to replace them, their existence is once more under threat.

A spokesman for the league said: "If we are unable to recruit some new referees, we can see the league having to fold within a couple of years.

"Obviously we would like to avoid this happening and would welcome any new referees wishing to join.

"Alternatively if you are not qualified as a referee yet but would like to take the referees course. please get in touch."

Call referees secretary Chris Scott on 07788 153838 or email chris_scott1957@yahoo.co.uk

On the field Coach & Horses are through to the final of of the George John Cup with a 4-1 win over Arlesey Town.