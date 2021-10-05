Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Joy and despair for Hitchin Sunday League sides as Herts Sunday Junior Cup begins

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:04 PM October 5, 2021   
Some good results and some bad for Hitchin Sunday League clubs in the Herts Sunday Junior Cup.

There were mixed fortunes for Hitchin Sunday League as the Herts Sunday Junior Cup got under way.

In the all-HSL clashes, DJFC won 1-0 against Buffs while AC Malone beat FC Inter Malone 3-1 courtesy of Will Payne, Craig Cawcutt and Ben Fairey goals.

GSS and The Albion shared five goals, GSS winning 3-2 thanks to strikes from Paul Morris (two) and Rob O'Donoghue.

Hitchin Rovers won 1-0 at home to Ashridge Albion while Chells Rovers came from behind to beat Warner Bros 4-2, George Bentley getting a couple.

Poor defending sent Kimpton out of the cup with a 4-1 loss to Manor Greys, Dominic McCarthy getting their only goal, but they was a fine 6-0 win for Sandon over BB Blue.

Hitchin Town Supporters also hit six, beating St Albans Lions 6-1 while other winners were Atletico 99, 2-1 at FC Cosmoz, and Almond Tree, 1-0 at Watford Youth OB.

Results

Herts Sunday Junior Cup round one: Buffs 0 DJFC 1; Chells Rovers 4 Warner Bros 2; Cosmoz 1 Atletico '99 2; GSS 3 The Albion 2; Hitchin Rovers 1 Ashridge Albion 0; Inter Malone 1 AC Malone 3; Kimpton 1 Manor Greys 4; Little Heath 5 North Herts Hatters 2; Marshalswick Rovers 3 Ashwell 1; Royston Rangers 2 George & Dragon 1; Royston Rangers Res 3 Khoi Khoi 1; St Albans Lions 1 Hitchin Town Supporters 6; Sandon 6 BB Blue 0; Watforld Youth OB 0 Almond Tree 1.

Hitchin Sunday League Division One: FC Kings 3 Fairfield Park 6.

Hitchin Sunday League Division Two: St Ippolyts 4 Arlesey Town 2; Stotfold Juniors 4 The Cock 3.

