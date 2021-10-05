Joy and despair for Hitchin Sunday League sides as Herts Sunday Junior Cup begins
- Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE
There were mixed fortunes for Hitchin Sunday League as the Herts Sunday Junior Cup got under way.
In the all-HSL clashes, DJFC won 1-0 against Buffs while AC Malone beat FC Inter Malone 3-1 courtesy of Will Payne, Craig Cawcutt and Ben Fairey goals.
GSS and The Albion shared five goals, GSS winning 3-2 thanks to strikes from Paul Morris (two) and Rob O'Donoghue.
Hitchin Rovers won 1-0 at home to Ashridge Albion while Chells Rovers came from behind to beat Warner Bros 4-2, George Bentley getting a couple.
Poor defending sent Kimpton out of the cup with a 4-1 loss to Manor Greys, Dominic McCarthy getting their only goal, but they was a fine 6-0 win for Sandon over BB Blue.
Hitchin Town Supporters also hit six, beating St Albans Lions 6-1 while other winners were Atletico 99, 2-1 at FC Cosmoz, and Almond Tree, 1-0 at Watford Youth OB.
Results
Herts Sunday Junior Cup round one: Buffs 0 DJFC 1; Chells Rovers 4 Warner Bros 2; Cosmoz 1 Atletico '99 2; GSS 3 The Albion 2; Hitchin Rovers 1 Ashridge Albion 0; Inter Malone 1 AC Malone 3; Kimpton 1 Manor Greys 4; Little Heath 5 North Herts Hatters 2; Marshalswick Rovers 3 Ashwell 1; Royston Rangers 2 George & Dragon 1; Royston Rangers Res 3 Khoi Khoi 1; St Albans Lions 1 Hitchin Town Supporters 6; Sandon 6 BB Blue 0; Watforld Youth OB 0 Almond Tree 1.
Hitchin Sunday League Division One: FC Kings 3 Fairfield Park 6.
Hitchin Sunday League Division Two: St Ippolyts 4 Arlesey Town 2; Stotfold Juniors 4 The Cock 3.