Hitchin Sunday League: New Subsidiary Cup gets going as Arlesey bow out of county competition
- Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE
Arlesey Town’s county cup journey ended in a cruel way - losing on penalties to St Joseph's Res.
The two teams were level 2-2 at the end of 90 pulsating minutes in the Beds Junior Cup and so went straight to a shoot-out, with the Luton side holding their nerve to win 5-4.
A new Subsidiary Cup, brought in after the league was declared null and void, began on Sunday.
It is open to teams that were knocked out in the first round of either the Carl Couzens Challenge Cup or George John Cup, with each side placed into one of four groups.
Will Payne hit a double for AC Malone in a 3-2 win over Chells Rovers, Adam Perry getting the other, and Royston United had a comfortable 8-1 victory against The Albion.
Jack Williams got the only goal as Kimpton beat Buffs, Ali Swinson putting in an impressive shift, and Fox & Duck edged out The Hogs Head by the odd goal in five.
Shephall Wednesday had a 3-1 win against North Herts Hatters thanks to one from Jamie Steele and a double for Lester Hancock.
