Hitchin Sunday League: Vita benefit from final round of fixtures

Hitchin Sunday League were forced to cancel their final games prior to Christmas in the wake of the government's tier four announcement but that was not the case seven days earlier as Vita reclaimed top spot in Division One.

There was still a depleted fixture list but this time it was waterlogged pitches. It was plain sailing though for Vita thanks to a 6-2 success over Fox & Duck. FC Kings meanwhile beat BOCA Seniors 2-0.

The game between Stevenage Athletic and Excel was abandoned due to a serious injury to one of the Excel players.

In Division Two Lea Sports PSG won 3-2 win at Buffs, putting them fourth, while Almond Tree beat St Ippolyts 4-2.

Paddy Stanton and a double from Will Payne helped AC Malone to a 3-1 win over Sandon in Division Three where Coach & Horses went top thanks to a 2-1 win at FC Inter Malone.

Kimpton missed out on the chance to climb up a place, losing 3-2 to The Hogs Head, Jonny Moore and Jack Williams getting the goals.

Chells Rovers edged out Litlington Athletic 3-2 in the final game.

There were cup matches too but Engineers crashed out of the Beds Sunday Cup and Stotfold Juniors exited the Junior Cup.