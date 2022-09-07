The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Champions FC St Johns get off to flying start in Hitchin Sunday League

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:25 PM September 7, 2022
The Hitchin Sunday League restarted with day one of the 2022-2023 season.

The new Hitchin Sunday League began with a bang - and with a new structure.

The plan is the two divisions should give teams more football.

Hitchin Sunday League Division One

FC St Johns got the defence of their title off to a good start with a comprehensive 7-0 win away against Ashwell.

Fairfield Park picked up three points following a 7-1 win in their home game against Buffs.

The game started well for Fairfield, going ahead after five minutes and eventually taking a 3-1 half-time lead.

Four more were added without reply after the break as they wrapped up a big win on day one.

Coach & Horses won 2-1 at home against Chells Rovers in Division One.

The game between Arlesey Town and The Cock turned out to be a nine-goal thriller with Arlesey coming out on the right side of the 5-4 result.

Atletico 99 faced Engineers Arms but lost out by the odd goal in five while St Ippolyts lost their home game against AC Malone 3-2.

St Ipps opened the scoring after just three minutes but their lead was short lived after AC's Will Paynes sent over a cross for Ben Fairey to level the scores.

A St Ippolyts corner just before the half-hour restored their lead but again it only lasted a few minutes, Curtis Vincent converting a rebound following a save.

There was only one goal in the second half, scored by Malone’s Tyrone Brooks 15 minutes from the end with a lob over the keeper.

Coach & Horses 2 Chells Rovers 1

Arlesey Town 5 The Cock 4

Atletico 99 2 Engineers Arms 3

St Ippolyts 2 AC Malone 3

Ashwell 0 St Johns 7

Fairfield Park 7 Buffs 1

Hitchin Sunday League Division Two

Squirrel Taverners were at home against fellow new boys Troll Campbell in Division Two, the pair eventually drawing 3-3.

Troll took an early lead following a corner before Daniel Bond converted a penalty for the Taverners.

Two more Troll goals left them leading 3-1 at half-time but Joel Mason reduced the deficit before Jake Tyler converted from a corner kick leave both teams picking up a well deserved point.

It was a miserable start to the new campaign for Kimpton as they went a goal down inside three minutes to a stunning strike from The Albion the corner of the box before conceding another three for a 4-0 loss.

North Herts Hatters faced Lea Sports PSG and narrowly edged out the visitors winning 2-1.

Stotfold Juniors started their campaign with a resounding 12-0 win at home against Khoi Khoi.

Almond Tree were at home against another new team to the league in the form of North Baldock and the new boys put in a solid performance to claim a 2-1 victory.

Elliot Flynn and Robbie Wilcock score for them.

It wasn’t such a fortunate debut for the final new team as Feed Up Warm Up lost their away game against Hitchin Rovers 8-0.

The final game of the day saw FC Inter Malone win 2-1 at home against FC Kings.

Squirrel Taverners 3 Troll Campbell 3

The Albion 4 Kimpton 0

North Herts Hatters 2 Lea Sports PSG 1

Stotfold Juniors 12 Khoi Khoi 0

Almond Tree 1 North Baldock 2

Hitchin Rovers 8 Feed Up Warm Up 0

FC Inter Malone 2 FC Kings 1

Football
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News
Stevenage News

