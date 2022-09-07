Champions FC St Johns get off to flying start in Hitchin Sunday League
- Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE
The new Hitchin Sunday League began with a bang - and with a new structure.
The plan is the two divisions should give teams more football.
Hitchin Sunday League Division One
FC St Johns got the defence of their title off to a good start with a comprehensive 7-0 win away against Ashwell.
Fairfield Park picked up three points following a 7-1 win in their home game against Buffs.
The game started well for Fairfield, going ahead after five minutes and eventually taking a 3-1 half-time lead.
Four more were added without reply after the break as they wrapped up a big win on day one.
Coach & Horses won 2-1 at home against Chells Rovers in Division One.
The game between Arlesey Town and The Cock turned out to be a nine-goal thriller with Arlesey coming out on the right side of the 5-4 result.
Atletico 99 faced Engineers Arms but lost out by the odd goal in five while St Ippolyts lost their home game against AC Malone 3-2.
St Ipps opened the scoring after just three minutes but their lead was short lived after AC's Will Paynes sent over a cross for Ben Fairey to level the scores.
A St Ippolyts corner just before the half-hour restored their lead but again it only lasted a few minutes, Curtis Vincent converting a rebound following a save.
There was only one goal in the second half, scored by Malone’s Tyrone Brooks 15 minutes from the end with a lob over the keeper.
Coach & Horses 2 Chells Rovers 1
Arlesey Town 5 The Cock 4
Atletico 99 2 Engineers Arms 3
St Ippolyts 2 AC Malone 3
Ashwell 0 St Johns 7
Fairfield Park 7 Buffs 1
Hitchin Sunday League Division Two
Squirrel Taverners were at home against fellow new boys Troll Campbell in Division Two, the pair eventually drawing 3-3.
Troll took an early lead following a corner before Daniel Bond converted a penalty for the Taverners.
Two more Troll goals left them leading 3-1 at half-time but Joel Mason reduced the deficit before Jake Tyler converted from a corner kick leave both teams picking up a well deserved point.
It was a miserable start to the new campaign for Kimpton as they went a goal down inside three minutes to a stunning strike from The Albion the corner of the box before conceding another three for a 4-0 loss.
North Herts Hatters faced Lea Sports PSG and narrowly edged out the visitors winning 2-1.
Stotfold Juniors started their campaign with a resounding 12-0 win at home against Khoi Khoi.
Almond Tree were at home against another new team to the league in the form of North Baldock and the new boys put in a solid performance to claim a 2-1 victory.
Elliot Flynn and Robbie Wilcock score for them.
It wasn’t such a fortunate debut for the final new team as Feed Up Warm Up lost their away game against Hitchin Rovers 8-0.
The final game of the day saw FC Inter Malone win 2-1 at home against FC Kings.
Squirrel Taverners 3 Troll Campbell 3
The Albion 4 Kimpton 0
North Herts Hatters 2 Lea Sports PSG 1
Stotfold Juniors 12 Khoi Khoi 0
Almond Tree 1 North Baldock 2
Hitchin Rovers 8 Feed Up Warm Up 0
FC Inter Malone 2 FC Kings 1