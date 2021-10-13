Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Incredible 15-goal thriller in Hitchin Sunday League

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:30 PM October 13, 2021   
Atletico 99 and DJFC served up an incredible 15-goal thriller in the Hitchin Sunday League.

Atletico 99 and DJFC served up an incredible 15-goal thriller in the Hitchin Sunday League. - Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE

A definite candidate for most remarkable game of the season was played out in Division Three of the Hitchin Sunday League. 

Atletico 99 and DJFC shared an incredible 15 goals with Atletico just shading the 8-7 win.

They had romped into a commanding 6-0 lead after 30 minutes and it was still 7-3 early in the second half.

DJ kept fighting though and had it back to 7-6 before Atletico got what would be the winning goal.

Milo Keane and Alex Richardson scored two each for the victors while the others were claimed by Brad Heaps, Brandon Morris, Joe Cooper and Tom Grieveson.

Boca Seniors went top of the Division One table with a 4-2 win at Almond Tree with Fairfield Park second after beating FC St Johns 3-2 courtesy of Tristan Potkins, Danny Pye and Adam Morris.

Harison Ahern-Farebrother got a hat-trick in an 8-1 win for new leaders GSS over Litlington in Division Two and Kimpton move third in Division Three as an Ollie Halls goal was enough to beat North Herts Hatters.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after Stevenage e-scooter crash
  2. 2 Child abuse investigation dropped after hotel lost CCTV
  3. 3 Dog walker's terror as swarm of wasps attack
  1. 4 Opening of long-awaited Stevenage supermarket
  2. 5 New plans for Kwik Fit site proposed
  3. 6 Voyeur guilty of 13 offences at music festival
  4. 7 Developers confirm controversial plans for Hitchin flats to go to appeal
  5. 8 Two jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine
  6. 9 Joyce, 104, takes on fundraising walkathon
  7. 10 Stevenage man arrested after assault in smoking area

Saint Evenage meanwhile are through to round two of the Herts Sunday Junior County Cup with a 3-2 win over Angel.

Football
Hitchin News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Codicote Green Belt homes Ashill Land Ltd

Planning and Development

Go-ahead for 160 homes on village Green Belt

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Stevenage's Locarno Ballroom opened 60 years ago, in October 1961

Celebrating 60 years of Stevenage's Locarno Ballroom

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage triple murderer Kevan Thakrar

People

Triple murderer's prison transfer after torture concerns

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Old Town Live - The crowds enjoy the live music.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Gallery

Inaugural Old Town Live festival in pictures

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon