Incredible 15-goal thriller in Hitchin Sunday League

Published: 2:30 PM October 13, 2021

Atletico 99 and DJFC served up an incredible 15-goal thriller in the Hitchin Sunday League. - Credit: HITCHIN SUNDAY LEAGUE

A definite candidate for most remarkable game of the season was played out in Division Three of the Hitchin Sunday League.

Atletico 99 and DJFC shared an incredible 15 goals with Atletico just shading the 8-7 win.

They had romped into a commanding 6-0 lead after 30 minutes and it was still 7-3 early in the second half.

DJ kept fighting though and had it back to 7-6 before Atletico got what would be the winning goal.

Milo Keane and Alex Richardson scored two each for the victors while the others were claimed by Brad Heaps, Brandon Morris, Joe Cooper and Tom Grieveson.

Boca Seniors went top of the Division One table with a 4-2 win at Almond Tree with Fairfield Park second after beating FC St Johns 3-2 courtesy of Tristan Potkins, Danny Pye and Adam Morris.

Harison Ahern-Farebrother got a hat-trick in an 8-1 win for new leaders GSS over Litlington in Division Two and Kimpton move third in Division Three as an Ollie Halls goal was enough to beat North Herts Hatters.

Saint Evenage meanwhile are through to round two of the Herts Sunday Junior County Cup with a 3-2 win over Angel.