new

Tailenders help snatch victory for Hitchin at rivals Ickleford

Steve Flint faces a delivery from Blake Mills. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Hitchin snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they beat rivals Ickleford by one wicket in a back and forth affair in Herts Cricket League Division One.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having been set a target of 156 to win by Ickleford, the visitors needed 15 runs from three overs for victory, but Steve Flint's 36 not out got Hitchin over the line for an unlikely triumph.

Batting first, the hosts got off to the worst possible start when Danny Fair removed Ali Munn for just two.

Eswar Krishnamurthy and Stephen Money's partnership brought stability to the innings, but then Hitchin's attack struck, with skipper Shaftab Khalid trapping Krishnamurthy LBW before Saad Waqas bowled impressively to finish with figures of 3-22 from his 10 overs.

Despite being in trouble on 87 for 6, Money was still at the crease, and he hit an impressive 62 before being removed by Flint to leave Ickleford 155 all out.

Hitchin's run chase started poorly though, and when Sanjay Chandarana was run out, victory looked unlikely with the visitors on 37 for 4.

Luke Day and Waqas steadied the innings with a 38-run partnership, but the game looked lost when Sammy Foakes got both.

Impressive batting from Flint and Fair - who went for 27 after a number of boundaries - sparked hope of a comeback, but when Marsden took another wicket Hitchin were left needing 15 runs from three overs to win.

That became nine from the final over thanks to good tailend batting from Flint.

He hit the first ball of the last over for four and then ran a single, leaving partner Haseeb Bawja with the task of finding the four runs needed for victory.

From the very next ball, the number 11 batsman drove a shot over deep mid-wicket and found the boundary to secure an unlikely win and solidify Hitchin's top half position in Division One.