Hitchin back in pole position as title race hots up

Hitchin jumped directly into the driving seat of the London Three North West title race with a commanding 61-10 win at Royston.

The Hedgehogs are now back on top of the table and still have a game in hand over the tightly-compacted chasing pack.

Eight points separate the top six and just three cover the top five.

The visitors to the Heath were in inspired form throughout although that was especially true of the second-half when they ran in seven of their nine tires

Ian Crompton scored both of the first-half scores, both converted by Ben Wiggins, and added another two after the break as the Hedgehogs cut loose.

Adam Baird had opened the floodgates immediately after the interval before Crompton's second brace and the win was wrapped up by tries from Jimmy McCormack, Frazer McGown, Lewis Montague and Fred Rooney.

Wiggins’ certainly had his kicking boots on and he finished with eight conversions from the nine tries.

Hitchin will look to extend their unbeaten run from five wins to six when they go to third-placed Hendon on Saturday.