Hitchin beaten in high-scoring battle on day one of the new season

Hitchin's opening game of the season at home to Old Streetonians brought plenty of points but ended in defeat.

The Counties Two Herts Middlesex match ended 40-31, giving the Hedgehogs a bonus point but leaving them wondering about what might have been.

The Londoners enjoyed a good start with a converted try and penalty but a shower changed the flow and after Simon Taylor had charged in from 40 metres, Will Rooney finished off an overlap with Ben Wiggins converting both.

Penalties were traded before Old Street took command early in the second period, three tries giving them a 15-point lead.

Hitchin hit back almost immediately with another break from midfield by Taylor, and then Glynn Hughes found skipper James Bolter at full speed to break the line and score under the sticks.

A yellow card for a high tackle by Adam Baird put Hitchin on the back foot and Streetonians played smart to keep the ball in midfield until they found a gap to pinch the final try of the game.

A four-try bonus point was Hitchin's only reward but of little solace.

However, the performance from a young side will give encouragement ahead of a trip to Chiswick.