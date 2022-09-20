The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hitchin bag first win of the season with eight-try mauling of Hampstead

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:42 PM September 20, 2022
Adam Shaw leads a Hitchin attack against Hampstead.

Adam Shaw leads a Hitchin attack against Hampstead.

Hitchin got their Counties One Herts Middlesex season off and running with a big home win over Hampstead.

They had picked up two bonus points in their opening two matches, losing by a combined total of just 14 points to Old Streetonians and Chiswick.

But there were no doubts about the outcome in this one as they roared to a 48-19 success at Old Hale Way.

They got a great start, James Bolter surging over the line after Elliot Gibson had been stopped five metres short.

The latter was also held up over the line but still the pressure came and after a scrum obliterated the Hampstead pack, Frazer McGown got the second try.

A charge down gave Hampstead their first try but Hitchin hit back instantly and after an initial drive from a line-out had been stopped, the ball was fed wide for Glynn Hughes to score.

Hampstead got a second converted try but the Hedgehogs grabbed a bonus point before the break, Simon Taylor and Ian Crompton combining to find the gap and score from 60 metres out.

Ian Crompton runs in for Hitchin's fourth try against Hampstead.

Ian Crompton runs in for Hitchin's fourth try against Hampstead.

It took two minutes after the restart for Hitchin to score again and it came from another line break from Taylor. A few phases later fly-half Rhys Gregory found debutant flanker Martin Day at full pace and he powered over the line.

Bolter's decision to tap and go caught out a tired Hampstead defence and his pass found McGown in space to score his second and Hitchin's sixth and the seventh was the try of the match.

A counter ruck allowed Adam Shaw to pick up and he ran through the fringes.

Before the covering defence could isolate the winger, he put a deft kick infield and into the path of Dan Barnes who got the score.

Hampstead got their final try and then had 10 minutes against 14 with Barnes in the sin-bin but Hitchin held out and with their number restored, they too got a chance to play against 14.

They made it count too and after Bertrand Debeuf nearly scored on the right wing, man of the match Taylor darted over.

Both first and second teams are on the road on Saturday, the pair both making the short trip to Datchworth.



Hitchin News

