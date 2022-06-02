'Special group' of Hitchin youngsters add another trophy to their growing collection

An outrageously talented crop of youngsters have finished the rugby season with a flourish - and yet more silverware.

The majority of the U15 side at Hitchin were part of the Hitchin Boys' School team who lifted the National Schools Vase at Twickenham in March.

But it was in the club colours of the Old Hale Way-based rugby club that they ended the campaign, beating Tring 22-10 in the Herts County final at Harpenden.

Hitchin Rugby Club U15s celebrate their County Cup triumph over Tring at Harpenden. - Credit: HITCHIN RUGBY

Both sides were roared on by a vocal set of fans but it was Tring who first dotted down over the try-line after a rolling maul from a line-out.

It had been a sluggish start by the Hedgehogs but they soon reset and got their noses on the scoreboard, hooker Zach Scott helping to propel fellow front-row powerhouse Youssef Sabri over after the loose-head prop took the ball from a line-out in a pre-planned move to score their first try.

Tring had still settled into their rhythm quicker and they struck back down the left-hand touchline after their winger gathered his own speculative kick ahead, putting them 10-5 to the good.

Early match nerves were settling for Hitchin and they struck back within minutes as Sabri peeled away off the back of a well-worked rolling maul to crash over and level the scores.

Crucially it was Hitchin who would get the final and pivotal score of the half, profiting after a powerful burst in midfield from Adam Miles which allowed fellow centre Curtis Howman to evade a clutch of defenders and muscle his way over from a short distance.

The second-half saw Hitchin take firm control on the game and they would get their fourth try.

Elliot Oughton, who had kicked impressively all game, spotted a gap in the defence to glide through from the 22 and go in under the posts.

Miles added the conversion to stretch Hitchin’s lead to 12 points.

And despite a strong finish from Tring, who had battled admirably all game, that proved to be the last score as Hitchin's watertight defence kept them out.

A spokesman for the squad said: "Seven of our squad are in the Saracens DPG group, a precursor to the Saracens academy, which is unheard of for a club of our size.

"They truly are a special group."