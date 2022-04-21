Future is bright at Hitchin Rugby Club as colts seal championship success

A splendid year for Hitchin Rugby Club continued with a league title success for the U18 colts team.

The squad came into the season with the majority of them part of an U17 group, many of whom have been at the club since the age of six or seven, and they went on to win all six of their Herts Middlesex Junior League Division Four matches.

They scored a total of 229 points, only conceding 60, and there were notable victories against starting favourites Ealing Trailfinders and near neighbours Letchworth.

Hugo Norton-Taylor, part of the coaching set-up for the team, said: "We are very proud of the squad’s achievements this season. They have really matured into a tight-knit group of young men who have demonstrated teamwork, adaptability, commitment, and high-class performances throughout the campaign.

"The group is now looking forward to next season and the exciting challenges posed by promotion."

The men's first team at Hitchin finished sixth in an incredible title race in London Three North West while the ladies' were third in the Championship Midlands Two table.