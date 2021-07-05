Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hitchin U10s 'enjoyed every minute' of football tournament in Royston

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:59 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 2:28 PM July 5, 2021
Hitchin Town U10 Nitros were winners of the Royston Town Youth FC Plate

Hitchin Town U10 Nitros were winners of the Royston Town Youth FC Plate over the weekend, in their first summer tournament since before the pandemic.

After no summer tournaments in 2020 and a heavily disrupted 2020-21 season, the boys were finally able to enjoy a summer tournament on Saturday.

Undefeated in the group stage, they played the Herts Vipers - who had comfortably topped the other group - winning 3-0.

The Nitros then won the final 5-4 on penalties after extra time against a strong Abbey Youth Lions team. They had finished 1-1 thanks to a late Hitchin equaliser, setting up the dramatic shootout.

Players were Nathan, Rocco, James, Kai, Bailey, Jake, Elliot and Wayne, and the coach was Steve Granger.

Having finished runners up in two tournaments in 2019, this tournament was a long time coming, and the young players and their parents "enjoyed every minute of it".

