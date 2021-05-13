Hitchin's bowling effort cost Broxbourne batsmen momentum

Published: 1:51 PM May 13, 2021

As expected for cricket in England, the weather gods intervened in the first competitive weekend of cricket in 2021.

At 10.30am it looked doubtful any game would be played at all but thanks to the rain stopping and a drying wind a 35-over-a-side game was possible at Lucas Lane.

Hitchin won the toss and not surprisingly asked Broxbourne to bat.

Hitchin’s opening bowlers Sam Rippington and Shaftab Khalid bowled tight opening spells, a feature which was to run through the Hitchin bowling effort.

Hitchin Cricket Club 1st XI v Broxbourne Cricket Club 1st XI - Credit: Chris Maylin

This was exemplified by Saad Waqas who bowled his first three overs taking 2 for 2 runs and Musa Ilyas who bowled 7 overs 1 for 20, not to be out done Luke Day and Kashif Nizami both bowled their spells at less than three runs per over.

This bowling effort meant Broxbourne never achieved any momentum to their innings and losing wickets at regular intervals, left them well short of a par score on 127 for 7.





The only Broxbourne batsman to show any resistance was Conor Ridley who made a very accomplished 46 before falling caught Elliott Beard bowled Sam Rippington.

In reply Hitchin made a very professional task of the chase.

Hitchin Cricket Club 1st XI v Broxbourne Cricket Club 1st XI - Credit: Chris Maylin

An opening stand of 36 between Luke Day and Sanjay Chandarana, before the Hitchin captain had to retire hurt, set them well on their way and despite losing Day for 20 and Kashif Nizami for a duck, Shaftab Khalid (54*), with a well constructed half century and Saad Waquas (32*) saw them home to a comfortable win.

Unfortunately all other Hitchin Saturday games fell victim to the weather, however, Hitchin ladies played double header super 8s pairs match against Harpenden on Sunday 9th , winning one by 16 runs and losing the other by 1 run.

Jessica Foster highest scored with a combined score of 47 and Yasmin King was leading wicket taker with 6.

Next up for the first team Ickelford CC away on Saturday 15th May.