Almost a fantastic finish as Hitchin go very close to beating Sawbridgeworth

PUBLISHED: 09:25 26 August 2020

Luke Day hit 52 for Hitchin against Sawbridgeworth. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin came agonisingly close in their attempt to overcome table topping Sawbridgeworth – falling short by just two runs.

With 14 needed from the final three balls there seemed little hope although Ollie Howell had a very different view.

He smashed a huge six followed by a four. The final ball was clubbed towards the boundary but this time it was picked out by Michael Burrell who took a good catch.

Hitchin had started well, restricting the Division One leaders to 50-3 from the first 17 overs, but a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket took them to 217-8.

In reply Luke Day hit 52 and Shaftab Khalid got 68 before the dramatic finish.

There was another excellent win for the ladies on Sunday as they continue to make real progress.

Hitchin’s 133-7 saw 39 from Charlotte Page and 15 from Inderjeet Pawar while there were three wickets each for Izzy Gurney and Yasmin King against Ballinger.

Elsewhere the seconds lost to Shenley Village despite am 80-run opening partnership between Tim Porter (45) and Chris Maylin (39) and two wickets for Dave Moore but there wins for the other three Saturday teams.

Jay Patadia took a superb 5-11 as the thirds won by seven wickets against Bentley Heath, U17 Chris Gwinnet hitting 35 not out and U15 Luke Fox 32, while the fourths won by nine wickets against Datchworth, Ben Gamble and Andy Beaton taking three wickets each.

And the fifths beat Flitwick by eight wickets with Connor Dudley picking up three wickets and scoring an unbeaten 52.

