Sensational Inderjeet Pawar helps Hitchin to final with amazing spell of bowling

Inderjeet Pawar (back row, middle) and her Hitchin team-mates produced a sensational effort to beat Binfield. Picture: HITCHIN CC Archant

Hitchin Ladies produced a memorable performance in front of a large crowd to reach the final of the Home Counties Women’s League.

They defeated a strong Binfield team by seven wickets and will now play Henley on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, after some high scores in the previous rounds, Binfield decided to bat first and started with some early boundaries, quickly reaching 19 without loss.

At that point though 14-year-old Inderjeet Pawar found her rhythm and produced the best spell of bowling ever by a Hitchin lady.

She uprooted the stumps of Binfield’s dangerous Carson for 10 and then immediately trapped the other opener Humphrey for seven.

And her relentless destruction continued as she rattled through the middle order with metronomic bowling claiming the next four wickets, either bowled or leg before.

Her allocation of five overs ended with the amazing figures of 7-15 and Binfield in tatters at 39-8.

The rest of Hitchin’s bowlers and fielders were also at the top of their game. A fantastic catch from Rebecca Bell gave Pawar her seventh wicket and a direct hit from Kirsty Ford and some excellent wicket keeping by Emily Page kept the pressure on.

Izzy Gurney picked up the ninth wicket, conceding just six runs from her four overs, and 15-year-old Megan Brown clean bowled Binfield’s number 10 Coker to finish the innings at 45.

Charlotte Page and Susie Powell opened the innings for Hitchin and batted with huge skill taking the total to 20, mixing really solid defence with good running between the wickets and hitting the very rare bad balls for four.

There was a minor panic as three wickets then fell reasonably quickly but the crowd were able to relax when Gurney hit two boundaries, leaving Bell to claim the winning run and their place in the final.

Hitchin skipper Sophie Gates said: “It was a fantastic day for Hitchin Ladies. We’ve worked really hard over a number of years to build up the club’s ladies and girls’ section and it was true reward for all that effort, particularly as the majority of the team has come through the clubs amazing junior section.

“With an improving ladies’ team and three girls’ teams now in the Herts Junior League the future looks very bright.”