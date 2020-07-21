Four of a kind has Hitchin tasting almost nothing but wins on day one of season

Saad Waqas was in fine form with the bat for Hitchin. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Five games and four wins made for an almost perfect opening to the new Herts Cricket League season for Hitchin.

It was led by the first team who strolled to a 116-run success at Ampthill Town in Division One.

Luke Day and new skipper Sanjay Chandarana gave them the perfect platform to cruise to win.

The pair put on 78 for the first wicket before the captain went for 50 and Day would make 37 before being fourth man out.

At that point Kashif Nazami and Saad Waqas got together and with the former providing the glue to hold the innings together, the latter cut loose with complete freedom.

The partnership that followed amassed 151 runs an only ended with two balls of the innings left.

It was Waqas who was the man out on 98 as he searched for the century but his innings was still hugely memorable, made off just 67 balls and containing 11 fours and four sixes.

The total of 264-5 looked imposing but a superb opening spell from U17 Leighton Gibbs and U18 Ollie Howell, both picking up a wicket, eased any worries.

Shaftab Khalid’s introduction gave the attack a boost as he went on to take 4-23 and new recruit Khawar Iqbal picked up the final two wickets.

Back at base the seconds also had a comprehensive victory over Ampthill, Tim Porter’s 72 the key, while new third-team captain Stuart Gwinnett bagged a century as they beat Knebworth Park.

Four wickets for U14 Finlay Wood and an unbeaten 48 from U16 Tyler Uys, including two huge sixes, gave the fourths a win.

Only the fifth team, playing their first ever match against Tye Green, tasted defeat.

One day the club’s ladies lost in a close game with Flitwick.

Hitchin posted 110-9 from their 30 overs with Izzy Gurney and U13 Indu Pawar getting into the 20s.

But despite wickets for Anja Peisl and Izzy Gurney, Flitwick got home with two overs to go.

New club chairman Dave Moore said: “Despite the truncated season it’s really exciting times at Hitchin at the moment.

“The whole culture of club training has been transformed by our new director of cricket Sam Rippington and with the club’s juniors now old enough to make positive contributions, there’s huge competition for places in all the teams.”