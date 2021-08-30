If Carlsberg did Saturdays - Clean sweep of promotions for Hitchin in most successful season

Published: 12:35 PM August 30, 2021

Hitchin Cricket Club's first team have been crowned as champions in Division One of the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: HITCHIN CC

Hitchin Cricket Club have experienced something like never before - with all five of their senior men's team earning promotion.

It is an unprecedented situation in the club's 155-year history and it could get even better too as, with one week to go, two have already been crowned champions and the remaining three are all still in contention for the top spot.

The first-team are one of those to already have their hands on the trophy after their 49-run victory at Holtwhites Trinibis in Division One.

After losing both openers to ducks, they were 62-5 in the 18th over with 150 looking a forlorn hope.

But they still had Shaftab Khalid, who added 52, and the strength in depth proved vital again as a partnership of 53 between Alex Binnie (41) and Gurdeep Jandu (27) retrieved the situation slightly before U18 Musa Ilyas (20) and the experienced Steve Flint (18*) put on 34 for the last wicket to take them to 203.

And with the ball in hand, they ended Holtwhites hopes in the 45th over.

Musa Ilyas capped a fantastic day for him on a personal level with 3-21 while Sam Rippington managed 3-33.

Khalid and Flint shared the remaining wickets between them with news of Broxbourne's defeat at Harpenden giving them the title.

The thirds are the other champions so far, as they maintained their unbeaten record in Division Nine A with a five-wicket win against Sandridge, Lewis Drummond taking two wickets and skipper Simon Bayston scoring 82.

The seconds beat Northampton Exiles by the same margin in Division Four B, debutant Jamie Timms taking one wicket and U15 Jon Guest 4-39 as well as 55 not out from James Smith.

That leaves them 21 points behind London Colney in second, the same position that is occupied by the fourths in Regional Division A East, their match against Cockfosters conceded.

The performance of the day arguably came from the fifths who beat Hatfield Hyde by six wickets in Regional Division C North to stay top.

There were three wickets for U15 Huzaifa Hussain and two for U14 Elliott Oughton and although Stuart Gadsden skilfully marshalled the chase with 67 not out, the undoubted heroes were U14 debutants Ethan Soanes and Yash Somani with 28 and 24 not out.