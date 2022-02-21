Hitchin Boys' School heading to Worcester Warriors with dreams of playing at Twickenham

A rugby team from Hitchin Boys' School is already writing history - and they could still go on to create even more.

The school's U15 squad have reached the semi final of the National Schools Vase for the first time and now get the chance to play at the home of Premiership club Worcester Warriors.

Playing in the midlands region, their journey began in September with a 20-10 win over St Ivo before seeing off Leys School 12-10 in a tense encounter,.

More routine victories followed, 41-0 against Samuel Whitbread and 54-7 over Colchester Royal Grammar to set up a regional final against St Albans.

Realising the significance of a home draw, the rest of the school's rugby players were allowed to support and they roared the boys on to a 24-7 victory.

The national quarter final pitted Hitchin against Sheffield-based Birkdale but yet again the players responded, grabbing a determined 22-7 success.

They now head to Sixways on Saturday, March 5, to face Sandbach of Cheshire with the winners heading to Twickenham for the final. on March 16.

The semi-final will be streamed live on the RFU website and HBS teacher, and Letchworth Rugby Club skipper Liam Fitts, is delighted that his players will have the opportunity.

He said: "We are very proud of the players and their achievements this season. They have fantastic attitudes and are very coachable and the whole school is excited for them.

"The opportunity to play in a national semi-final at a Premiership ground will leave them with amazing memories."