Hitchin Boys head to National Athletics Final

Hitchin Boys' School pupils will compete in the National Athletics Final at Tilsley Park, Abingdon on Saturday.

The intermediate boys' (year 9-10) squad qualified after being crowned regional champions at Lee Valley, where they competed against the best teams from London and North London and scored 518 points.

They will be ranked sixth in the final, where the top 12 teams battle it out for the national title.

The junior (year 7-8) squad just missed out after finishing third in their regional final, but head of athletics Chris Bajak said: "We are really proud of both teams this season. Both will compete in a county final on July 5.

"The pinnacle for any schoolboy athlete is to compete in a national final or gain selection to represent their county at the English Schools Athletics Championships.

"Their achievements this season are a testament to their hard work and dedication."

This will be a sixth appearance in the national final in eight years, with Hitchin Boys winning the title in 2017 and representing England at the World Schools Final in Croatia in 2018.

And eight pupils will represent Herts at the English Schools' Championships in Manchester next month, including Ed Laws (senior), Bobby Pitman, Will Galiford (inter), Tom Redgern, Charlie Ryding, Jamie Flowerday, Jack Steddy and Lewis Price (junior).