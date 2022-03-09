The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Joy for Hitchin Boys' School as rugby squad is Twickenham bound for national final

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:04 AM March 9, 2022
Hitchin Boys' School will play at Twickenham in the final of the RFU U15 Schools' Vase final.

If Hitchin Boys' School thought playing at a Premiership rugby ground was something, just wait until they see their venue for the RFU Schools Cup final.

A 26-17 success over Sandbach of Cheshire at Sixways, the home of Worcester Warriors, means they will play in the final of the U15 Schools' Vase at the HQ of rugby in England - Twickenham.

Head of rugby at the school, Chris Bajak, said: "We are very proud of these fine young men who have been a credit to their families , school and the community.

"Their resilient, resourceful and tenacious attitude has enabled this once in a lifetime opportunity to play at the home of English rugby and create memories which will last a lifetime.

"Anyone who has ever played rugby dreams of playing at Twickenham and we as a school are excited to share that occasion with them and their families.

"We also have to share the credit and fully acknowledge and appreciate the role Hitchin Rugby Club have had in nurturing many of these players since the age of six."

Hitchin Boys' School beat Sandbach at Worcester Warriors' Sixways Stadium to reach the final at Twickenham.

The victory at Sixways saw Hitchin deliver in all aspects of the game.

After conceding an early converted try, Hitchin regrouped and through some effective kicking from fly half Elliot Oughton, the boys were soon level, Elijah Ray French finishing in the corner after a great team try and Oughton adding the extras.

A line-out straight from the training ground brought try number two, hooker Zach Scott coming round to gather the ball and score, and Hitchin’s defence had to survive wave after wave of attacks in the aftermath, with some key tackles and turnovers from Connor Hamilton , Leo Rainbow and captain Reece Cairns.

And Hitchin made sure they went into the break with a healthy 19-7 lead as Jack Steddy cut back against the defence to beat five defenders and touch down under the posts.

The second period saw Hitchin back on the defensive, conceding one try, but that spell ended after a huge hit by Youssef Sabri in the middle of the park.

That led to scrum half Harry Visick breaking through to middle and ultimately passing to man of the match Cutis Howman to secure a historic victory.

The final against Torquay School for Boys will take place on Wednesday with an 11am kick-off. 

Entry is free.

