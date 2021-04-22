Hitchin Belles continued return to football with exciting games

Published: 3:30 PM April 22, 2021

Hitchin Belles continued their return to action with another set of fixtures - and more good results and performances.

Score of the day was the U15s' 10-4 win over Bishop's Stortford where six goals in a devastating 12 minute-spell in the second half proved decisive.

Hollie Quince finished with six while there was a double for Olivia Harris. Lilly Nellis and Helena Saul got the others with Lois McSorley the player of the match.

Hitchin Belles Football Club's U8 team. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

The U10s had five different scorers in their game with Welwyn Pegasus while the U8s were involved in a thrilling clash with Chorleywood that brought plenty of goals.

The U12 Reds meanwhile fell to a first defeat in the new mini league against a tough Watford side.

Hitchin Belles Football Club's U12 Reds team in action. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

They had chances ,hitting the post from a corner, but Watford were clinical and had three by half-time.

The second half was a different story though. Bethany Davis-Garcia and Lily Bell both went close and they got their reward when Freya Taylor-Burton scored a tap-in.

However, a goal on the break finished off the scoring and killed any hopes of a further comeback.