Hitchin Belles continued return to football with exciting games
- Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC
Hitchin Belles continued their return to action with another set of fixtures - and more good results and performances.
Score of the day was the U15s' 10-4 win over Bishop's Stortford where six goals in a devastating 12 minute-spell in the second half proved decisive.
Hollie Quince finished with six while there was a double for Olivia Harris. Lilly Nellis and Helena Saul got the others with Lois McSorley the player of the match.
The U10s had five different scorers in their game with Welwyn Pegasus while the U8s were involved in a thrilling clash with Chorleywood that brought plenty of goals.
The U12 Reds meanwhile fell to a first defeat in the new mini league against a tough Watford side.
They had chances ,hitting the post from a corner, but Watford were clinical and had three by half-time.
The second half was a different story though. Bethany Davis-Garcia and Lily Bell both went close and they got their reward when Freya Taylor-Burton scored a tap-in.
However, a goal on the break finished off the scoring and killed any hopes of a further comeback.