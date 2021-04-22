Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hitchin Belles continued return to football with exciting games

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:30 PM April 22, 2021   
Hitchin Belles Football Club's U10 team

Hitchin Belles continued their return to action with another set of fixtures - and more good results and performances.

Score of the day was the U15s' 10-4 win over Bishop's Stortford where six goals in a devastating 12 minute-spell in the second half proved decisive.

Hollie Quince finished with six while there was a double for Olivia Harris. Lilly Nellis and Helena Saul got the others with Lois McSorley the player of the match.

Hitchin Belles Football Club's U8 team

The U10s had five different scorers in their game with Welwyn Pegasus while the U8s were involved in a thrilling clash with Chorleywood that brought plenty of goals.

The U12 Reds meanwhile fell to a first defeat in the new mini league against a tough Watford side.

Hitchin Belles Football Club's U12 Reds team in action

They had chances ,hitting the post from a corner, but Watford were clinical and had three by half-time.

The second half was a different story though. Bethany Davis-Garcia and Lily Bell both went close and they got their reward when Freya Taylor-Burton scored a tap-in.

However, a goal on the break finished off the scoring and killed any hopes of a further comeback.

Hitchin News

