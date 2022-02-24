The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goals galore for Hitchin Belles in two high-scoring games

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:15 AM February 24, 2022
Hitchin Belles U14 team.

Hitchin Belles U14 team. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

There were goals in abundance for Hitchin Belles even if the results didn't always go their way.

The U14 Blues bagged four as they ran out 4-1 winners over Goffs Oak, securing their passage to the quarter-final of the league cup.

An early long-range goal from Ella Bhalla settled the nerves and from there the girls started to play with freedom.

Further first-half goals came from Michelle Lam and Abby Vizard and while Goffs Oak pulled one back in the early stages of the second period, the Belles sealed the victory with a strike from Lily Woodliffe.

Had the U16s managed to hit four goals, they would have come away from their game with Royston with a share of the spoils.

They only managed three to end up on the wrong end of a 4-3 result but the performance filled everyone with pride.

Starting with the bare 11, Hitchin were left with just nine players in the first half and picking up two injuries.

Royston kindly dropped down to 10 players but even with one extra, they had to work incredibly hard to claim the win.

A spokeswoman for the Belles said: "We played some of the best football we've seen and never gave up."

Football
Women's Football
Hitchin News

