Talented Hitchin Belles youngsters lift county futsal title once again

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM November 4, 2021
Hitchin Belles U14 Blues

Hitchin Belles U14 Blues - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

Hitchin Belles have county champions in their midst after their U14 Blues won the Hertfordshire Futsal Championship.

The team had won the U10 and U12 categories in past seasons and were third nationally in 2018 as an U10 side.

The team had played earlier in the day and won 6-0 against Welwyn Pegasus with goals from Chloe Eayrs, Lily-Rose, Ella Bhalla, Holly Nichol, Holly Smith and Abbie Vizard all getting one, the latter's being her 100th for the club.

The game also marked Isobel Dean's 100th match.

Hitchin Belles U12 Whites.

Hitchin Belles U12 Whites. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

The U12 Whites made it to the semi-final of the futsal tournament.

The U13 Whites beat Hemel Aces 3-2, having taken the lead on three separate occasions, but they felt they should have won by more though despite a hat-trick from Zoe Martin.

they lost their 100 per cent record and top spot in the division though with a 1-1 draw with Welwyn Pegasus, Freya Taylor-Burton the scorer.

Hitchin Belles U14 Whites.

Hitchin Belles U14 Whites. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

The U14 Whites enjoyed a big 8-0 over Hatfield Corinthians while the U13 Reds had to settle for half of that, winning 4-0 against Harpenden Colts in another excellent performance.

Football
Hitchin News

