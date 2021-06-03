Hitchin Belles bring season to a close with series of matches
- Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC
Hitchin Belles had a cracking bank holiday weekend to finish their disrupted season - not least because the sun was shining.
The U15 Whites finished top of the league even though their undefeated run since returning from lockdown was ended by a 6-3 loss against Bishop's Stortford.
Another undefeated run ended in the U13 Blues' game although that was Watford's, Belles winning 1-0 to finish second in Division One and ending the season with five clean sheets in eight games.
The U13 Reds were second in their division too, their final game a 2-2 draw with Harpenden to make it one defeat in the last eight games.
The U15 Blues enjoyed a 3-0 win over Belstone but the U13 Whites lost 7-2 to Harpenden Colts, playing the game a player short.
But they battled through that and the loss of their goalkeeper to injury.
Competitive games may have finished but the club will still be busy through the summer with a charity match on June 26 at the County Ground between the coaches.
They are raising money for Refuge, a domestic abuse charity, and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hitchinbellescoachescharitymatch
