Hitchin Belles U14 teams enjoy superb end to successful season
- Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC
Two teams at Hitchin Belles Football Club had a fine end to their season.
Hitchin Belles U14 Sapphires and club-mates the U14 Whites both lifted silverware to round off successful campaigns.
The Sapphires’ success came despite playing a year up and after finishing on top of the standings in Division Three of the Herts Girls Football Partnership, they went on to beat Evergreen 4-0 in the Shield finals with goals from Millie Lamont, Annabel Ferguson, Olivia Thornton and Lydia Haslam.
The U14 Whites meanwhile were faced with seven matches in 17 days to finish their Division Four season.
And with six wins and a draw, they were able to secure second place behind Omonia Youth and promotion to the next division.
They also played in the Shield finals, claiming a 4-1 win over Bedwell Rangers Phoenix.