Hitchin Belles U14 teams enjoy superb end to successful season

Two teams at Hitchin Belles Football Club had a fine end to their season.

Hitchin Belles U14 Sapphires and club-mates the U14 Whites both lifted silverware to round off successful campaigns.

The Sapphires’ success came despite playing a year up and after finishing on top of the standings in Division Three of the Herts Girls Football Partnership, they went on to beat Evergreen 4-0 in the Shield finals with goals from Millie Lamont, Annabel Ferguson, Olivia Thornton and Lydia Haslam.

Hitchin Belles U14 Whites rounded off the season with a win in the league shield. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

The U14 Whites meanwhile were faced with seven matches in 17 days to finish their Division Four season.

And with six wins and a draw, they were able to secure second place behind Omonia Youth and promotion to the next division.

They also played in the Shield finals, claiming a 4-1 win over Bedwell Rangers Phoenix.