Hitchin Belles enjoy tournament success across the age groups

It has been a busy few weeks of post-season tournaments for Hitchin Belles - with plenty of victories among them.

The U12 Reds finished the season with a 1-1 draw and penalty shoot out win while at the Biggleswade FC tournament, the U12 final was an all Belles final, with the Blues taking on the Whites.

That needed a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner with the honours going to the Whites.

Hitchin Belles U12 Whites were victorious at Biggleswade. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

That was all a prelude to the Futsal Youth Cup where there was better news for the U12 Blues.

Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced form of the game that originated in South America. Played on hard pitches with small-sided teams, futsal places emphasis on technical skill in restricted spaces and creates an environment that allows young people to simulate and develop many skills and proficiencies that are transferrable to the 11-a-side game.

The Futsal Youth Cup regional rounds are taking place across the country throughout May with the finals tournament taking place at the University of Wolverhampton over two days next month.

Hitchin Belles U12 Reds. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

The University of East Anglia played host to teams from Cambridgeshire, Huntingdonshire, Lincolnshire, Hertfordshire, ​Leicestershire, and Suffolk and there was plenty of Hertfordshire success, including the Belles' U12 Blues and U14 Blues sides.

St Albans City Youth U10 girls and Watford U16 girls were runners up in their respective competitions.