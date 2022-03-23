Hitchin Belles announce link with Premier Division Norwich City

Hitchin Belles U12 Blues are one of the sides who will be benefit from the link with Norwich City. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

Hitchin Belles have announced a link with Premier League Norwich City to help develop their talented youngsters further.

City's regional development programme will see coaches delivering an additional weekly session for Belles and the Hitchin club's chairman, Simon White, is excited to see where the long-planned collaboration will take them.

He said: "We started to work towards this over a year ago and during this time our players have experienced matchdays against the PDC teams, camps and training sessions with the Norwich coaches

"Our club aim is to provide equal access and opportunity for girls and women in football and this partnership will allow Hitchin Belles players to gain additional high-quality training sessions each week, providing them opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be available.

Jack Rayner, football development manager at Norwich, said: "They are a fantastic club and being able to support them in developing their players and the growth of the club is something we will take great pride in.

"It is always our goal to work closely with grassroots clubs and support the growth of girls' football in the regions we work in.

"Partnerships such as this are a huge part of that."