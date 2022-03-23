The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Hitchin Belles announce link with Premier Division Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:26 PM March 23, 2022
Hitchin Belles U12 Blues are one of the sides who will be benefit from the link with Norwich City.

Hitchin Belles U12 Blues are one of the sides who will be benefit from the link with Norwich City. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

Hitchin Belles have announced a link with Premier League Norwich City to help develop their talented youngsters further.

City's regional development programme will see coaches delivering an additional weekly session for Belles and the Hitchin club's chairman, Simon White, is excited to see where the long-planned collaboration will take them. 

He said: "We started to work towards this over a year ago and during this time our players have experienced matchdays against the PDC teams, camps and training sessions with the Norwich coaches

"Our club aim is to provide equal access and opportunity for girls and women in football and this partnership will allow Hitchin Belles players to gain additional high-quality training sessions each week, providing them opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be available.

Jack Rayner, football development manager at Norwich, said: "They are a fantastic club and being able to support them in developing their players and the growth of the club is something we will take great pride in.

"It is always our goal to work closely with grassroots clubs and support the growth of girls' football in the regions we work in.

"Partnerships such as this are a huge part of that."

Football
Women's Football
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

The Hyde, Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Boy, 16, in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Stevenage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A CGI shows how the new Stevenage Enterprise Centre - situated at the current Poundland site - could look

Stevenage Regeneration

Poundland site earmarked for multi-million pound enterprise centre

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
A drawing shows how the Forum development will look

Planning and Development

Plans for more than 200 flats on former Staples site approved

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
A fry-up with a bowl of baked beans in the centre.

7 of the best places to get a fry-up in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon