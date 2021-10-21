Hitchin Belles enjoy county cup success and fine performances
- Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC
Hitchin Belles Sapphires claimed the local bragging right with victory over Stevenage Starlets in the County Cup.
The U14 side won 3-2 courtesy of goals from Annabel, Millie and Liv on her debut.
One week earlier they had beat London Lions 7-2 on the road.
The U18s meanwhile beat Kinja 4-1 with a double from Kayleigh Gray and one each for Annabel Holmes and Lilly Nellis.
The U8s had another fantastic performance against Berkhamsted with the player of match going to Rebecca for her all-round performance and two quality goals.
The U8 Blues were up against Bedwell and there was a goal for Robyn as well as a strong game from Belle, the pair of them earning the player of the match award.
The U13 Whites also won 7-2 against Garston, extending their winning run to four.
They played some lovely football and there were goals from Freya (three), Zoe (two), Ella and Nia.
The U13 Reds meanwhile beat Bury Rangers 5-1.