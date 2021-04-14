Hitchin Belles enjoy welcome and pleasing return to action
- Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC
Hitchin Belles have taken to the return of grassroots football like the proverbial duck with some fantastic results in the league's restart.
Chief among them was a derby day win for the ladies against their Hitchin Town counterparts.
Amy Jack scored two as did Emily Field and there was one for Amber Clark as they started their Beds & Herts Women's Cup campaign with a 5-2 success.
Joanne Harrower and Janiece Allen replied for the Canaries.
The U11 Reds were actually playing their first ever match and secured a confident 2-2 draw against Watford while the U15 Whites beat Herts Girls 3-2.
A solitary goal was enough for the U13 Whites to see off Harpenden and there was also a clean sheet for the U11 Blues in their game against Garston.
The Belles continue to grow and welcome girls of all ages to join.
Their U14s, an established team, are especially looking for new players in school years eight and nine . They train on Mondays at Hitchin Boys School between 7pm and 8pm.
Coaches of all teams can be contacted via the website at www.hitchinbelles.com/contact