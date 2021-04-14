Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Hitchin Belles enjoy welcome and pleasing return to action

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:45 AM April 14, 2021   
Hitchin Belles U11 Reds

Hitchin Belles U11 Reds drew with Watford in their first-ever match. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

Hitchin Belles have taken to the return of grassroots football like the proverbial duck with some fantastic results in the league's restart.

Hitchin Belles U8s in action

Hitchin Belles U8s in action as football resumed from the lockdown. - Credit: HITCHIN BELLES FC

Chief among them was a derby day win for the ladies against their Hitchin Town counterparts.

Amy Jack scored two as did Emily Field and there was one for Amber Clark as they started their Beds & Herts Women's Cup campaign with a 5-2 success.

Joanne Harrower and Janiece Allen replied for the Canaries.

The U11 Reds were actually playing their first ever match and secured a confident 2-2  draw against Watford while the U15 Whites beat Herts Girls 3-2.

A solitary goal was enough for the U13 Whites to see off Harpenden and there was also a clean sheet for the U11 Blues in their game against Garston.

The Belles continue to grow and welcome girls of all ages to join.

Most Read

  1. 1 Who is Slove? Spate of Stevenage graffiti prompts police appeal
  2. 2 Busy first day for hospice's new children's store in Stevenage
  3. 3 Man arrested on suspicion of harassment after Stevenage and Preston incidents
  1. 4 Pictured: The first pints, haircuts, swims and more as lockdown restrictions ease
  2. 5 April 12: Businesses' joy at emerging from our third and final lockdown
  3. 6 Stevenage welcomes back shoppers as lockdown restrictions ease
  4. 7 Have you seen missing man from Stevenage?
  5. 8 Stevenage's play areas set to reopen for first time in months
  6. 9 'Bring it on!' Hitchin charity shops welcome back first customers
  7. 10 Open for business! Celebrations as Hitchin's shops welcome customers back once more

Their U14s, an established team, are especially looking for new players in school years eight and nine . They train on Mondays at Hitchin Boys School between 7pm and 8pm.

Coaches of all teams can be contacted via the website at www.hitchinbelles.com/contact

Football
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Friends drinking

Coronavirus

What can open when COVID lockdown eases on April 12?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
thenailsclub reported to action fraud the comet

Stevenage-based shop reported to national fraud team as customers go public

Jacob Thorburn

person
Stevenage Police Daniel French wanted

Have you seen wanted Stevenage man?

Jacob Thorburn

person
North Hertfordshire District Council wheelie bins and food caddy

North Hertfordshire District Council

Three household waste collection crews suspended

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus