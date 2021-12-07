Back-to-back defeats for Hitchin as Letchworth cruise to victory

Hitchin suffered back-to-back defeats as they were beaten 28-16 by Cheshunt in London Three North West.

Having suffered a first defeat of the season against Hendon a week before, the Hedgehogs were looking to get back to winning ways on the road.

They found themselves behind with just five minutes gone as the home side mauled over the line to take a 5-0 lead.

Hitchin got on the scoreboard shortly after with Ben Wiggins kicking a penalty, but a ruck near the line saw another try for Cheshunt as they took control.

A scrappy 15-minute period did little to help the away side, and they were soon further behind as another maul undid their defence as the hosts crossed over in the corner.

Accurate kicking from Wiggins kept hopes of a comeback alive as he converted another penalty, sending the teams into the break at 17-6.

It was 17-9 just after half-time as Hitchin looked to battle back, with the boot of Wiggins again proving a real weapon as he successfully kicked his third penalty of the day.

Cheshunt replied with two penalties of their own to extend their lead, despite the Hedgehogs doing well to repel a sustained spell of pressure.

Hitchin were starting to unravel, and a series of errors were eventually punished when a powerful runner burst straight through for the Cheshunt bonus point try.

Fred Rooney did cross over for the away side, but it wasn’t enough on a frustrating afternoon, although they will be looking to bounce back against Welwyn at Old Hale Way next Saturday.

It was a better weekend for Letchworth Garden City as they comfortably beat Hampstead 45-12, that was despite being 7-0 down and with Luke Mongston in the sin bin just 10 minutes in.

Mongston made up for his error though as he scored three of seven tries for the away side.

Tattenda Gurure, Harvey Howman and a Joe Alison double secured an impressive win for Letchworth, with the boot of Hem Johal adding further points.

Back at home this weekend, they will be hoping for yet another win when they take on Enfield at Legends Lane.