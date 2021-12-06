Hitchin Town stay bottom after AFC Rushden & Diamonds defeat

Hitchin are rooted to the bottom of the Southern Premier Division Central. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Hitchin Town remain rooted to the foot of the Southern Premier Division Central table after a 2-1 defeat to AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Top Field on Saturday.

Mark Burke’s men made the worst possible start as they fell behind in just the second minute, with the appropriately named Ben Diamond turning the ball home from a corner.

The Canaries battled to get back in the game, but they were hit with a sucker punch just before the half hour mark. After Lawrie Marsh saw a shot come back off the post, The Diamonds countered with Ty Deacon finding the net.

The hosts found a way back into the game on 55 minutes when Callum Stead’s deflected effort looped over goalkeeper Dean Snedker and in, but they couldn’t score the all-important equaliser.

Hitchin stay bottom of the table after a third successive league defeat, with an away trip to Stourbridge up next on Saturday.