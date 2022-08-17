Interest in women's football has surged after England's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 win at Wembley Stadium in July - Credit: Nigel French/PA

The nation witnessed scenes of joy and celebration last month when the Lionesses won England's first major trophy since 1966.

On Sunday, July 31, England secured a 2-1 win over Germany in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

Since the win, the appetite for women's football has grown immensely across England and Europe.

England won the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 after a final against Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31 - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

According to one UEFA forecast, the women's game could be worth €686 million by 2033.

With that in mind, this newspaper has asked football clubs across Hertfordshire about the victorious Lionesses and the increased number of women and girls playing the game:

Stevenage FC Women:

Stevenage FC Women were invited to watch the European Championships Final by the BBC. - Credit: Archant

Stevenage Boro Ladies was founded in 2001 and was renamed Stevenage Ladies in 2014 when the side merged with the men's Stevenage FC.

In 2019, the side became known as Stevenage FC Women, and the Stevenage FC Foundation has run the club since then.

The team now play in the FA Women's National League Division 1 South East.

During England's triumphant campaign at the European Championships, Stevenage FC Women watched the final together in the company of BBC journalists.

Here's what the club had to say: "Stevenage FCW would like to congratulate our Lionesses on their amazing achievement of winning the Euros at Wembley Stadium.

"It was an unbelievable achievement and one that all of us at the club are really proud of.

"What an inspiration to all women and young girls across the country!

"Stevenage FCW were invited to watch the final together by the BBC, and we featured live on BBC Look East and the BBC Three Counties Radio Breakfast Show.

"In the last few weeks, Stevenage FC Foundation were delighted to announce the addition of an England Football FA Emerging Talent Centre (ETC), which will now sit at the top of the youth section of our women and girl’s pathway.

"Stevenage FC Foundation are one of 60 initial clubs who have been allocated a licence across the country.

"The aim of the ETC is to see the number of young female players engaged in FA programmes rise from 1,722 to over 4,200 by the end of the 2023/24 season.

"The ETC joins our long-standing Girls Development Centre (GDC), Girls' Football Centre and FA Wildcats Centres in our community girls football offer.

"Our provision for girls starts at age five and goes right the way through to 16 where the pathway links with the senior side, Stevenage FC Women.

"In the last two seasons, we have already seen five players progress from the GDC into the Stevenage FC Women’s set up and we hope that with the addition of the ETC, this number will only grow in the next few seasons.

"We recognise that there is a lot of excitement around the women’s game at the moment and so we are encouraging girls to get involved with any of our sessions, whether it be Wildcats or within the talent pathway.

"Further information about any of our pathway sessions can be obtained by contacting: womenandgirls@stevenagefcf.com."

Welwyn Pegasus FC:

This Welwyn Pegasus flag will be displayed at Wembley in October, when the Lionesses take on the USA. - Credit: Welwyn Pegasus FC

Welwyn Pegasus FC was founded in 1970.

The club runs more than 40 different teams including men's, women's, boys', girls', and specialist autism and ADHD sides.

Welwyn Pegasus FC enter teams into four different leagues, including the Herts Girls Football Partnership League and the Junior Premier League.

For those not keen on playing the game on grass, the club also have a focus on Futsal, hard court football played on indoor pitches.

A St George's flag from Welwyn Pegasus FC will be on show at Wembley on October 7 when England Women take on the USA.

Following the Lionesses' victory over Germany, a spokesperson for Welwyn Pegasus FC said: "Welwyn Pegasus FC are a massive advocate for the girls' game and has been for many years.

"We have a large growing girls' section and have also started a ladies team and ladies walking football.

"The club are absolutely thrilled at the success of the England Women at this summer's Euros.

"We hope that the success of the Lionesses encourages and inspires girls and ladies to start playing or return to playing again.

"Anyone wishing to join any of our teams can visit our website (https://www.welwynpegasusfc.co.uk/)".

St Albans City Youth FC:

St Albans City Youth FC run 29 different women's and girls' teams. - Credit: Archant

St Albans City Youth FC runs a large number of clubs for girls, boys, men, women and disabled participants.

Within the club's Girls' Section, there are 29 different teams covering a range of age groups.

Sarah Kropman, St Albans City Youth FC's volunteer coordinator for the Girls Section, said: "St Albans City Youth FC are delighted to have 29 girls teams covering every age group from U7 to U18 competing in the Hertfordshire Girls Football Partnership League in September - six times the amount from when I first started volunteering for the club back in the 2008-09 season.

"The success of the England Lionesses and the way in which female football has been showcased in the British media has had a huge impact in inspiring young girls to start playing.

"More recently, we have seen a huge rise in girls aged five to seven becoming involved in our Saturday Wildcats sessions, and this next generation of female players are all now able to name the current Lionesses superstars!"

Girls aged four and upwards who want to start playing football with St Albans City Youth FC can contact Sarah via her email address: sarah.kropman@cityyouthfc.com

Stevenage Starlets FC:

Stevenage Starlets are an award-winning football club for girls aged 4-16. - Credit: Archant

Stevenage Starlets is an award-winning all-girls football club.

The club aims to provide a place where girls can feel confident and comfortable learning skills and enjoying the game.

Stevenage Starlets attended some of the events during the European Championships. - Credit: Stevenage Starlets

Denise Wells, coach and club secretary at Stevenage Starlets, said: "As a club, we have loved seeing all the players and their families getting behind the Lionesses with some lucky enough to watch the final at Wembley.

"This monumental moment in Women's Football, a special moment in history and for young females, shows them what you can achieve.

"As a club, we have already seen unprecedented growth over the last five years and this is only continuing since that memorable win for the Lionesses.

"Starlets currently cater for girls from the age of four to 16, with the hope of a women's team some time in the future.

"We are especially interested to hear from women have been inspired to help coach possible future Lionesses.

"You really do not need any experience and we provide access to training and qualifications.

"If you are interested, please contact Denise Mitchell-Wells via contact@starletsfc.com or on 07903636705.

"Our website is www.starletsfc.com."