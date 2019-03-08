Improved batting show for Knebworth Park but Stevenage face washout

Muhammad Asif produced his best innings of the season for Knebworth Park against Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Knebworth Park produced a much-improved batting performance despite falling to an eight-wicket defeat at Harpenden.

Mo Asif produced his best innings so far with an excellent 72 and along with skipper Charlie Randall, Park were building a strong position.

But the middle order petered away before Guy Warman struck as sparkling 54 to boost the total to 215 all out.

It was only the second time this season that Knebworth had passed the 200-mark and was a huge improvement after poor performances with the bat in their previous two games.

And in spite of Sonny Iqbal taking 2-38, they couldn't break the back of the home team's batting where an unbeaten third-wicket stand from Tom Stewart (106*) and Caleb Stewart (64*) steered Harpenden to a comfortable win

The seconds pulled off an excellent win in a hard-fought contest against Hatfield Hyde by three wickets.

In a game that was reduced to 40 overs it was Park's medium pacer Ian Woods that did the most damage while Hyde's innings relied heavily on an excellent 75 from opening bat Dan Whitton that took them to 165-9.

Knebworth were struggling at 57-4 with the game in the balance but it was then that Ian Pickering (50) and Ian Woods (32) led the recovery.

Both fell with the target in sight but skipper Rob Morley and Niels Hart 10 got them over the line with an over to spare.

The thirds slumped to a heavy defeat at top of the table Harpenden Dolphins.

Bella Hopcraft and David Mantle got two wickets each but 7-15 from Harpenden's Driscoll meant Park never got close.

n The wet weather did not spare Stevenage, however, as their first-team game at home to Chorleywood was one of four games to be washed out.

In fact the seconds were the only ones to see any action as they travelled up to Reed.

It didn't end well as they lost by 36 runs.

Nathan Derrick (32), Josh Lucy (33), Adil Zargar (43), Sweetang (24) and Moses Anil (28*) all made starts but none managed to build a big enough score.

The Sunday twos did had better fortune as they beat Flitwick by 102 runs.

Nathan Derricks' 123 was foundation for the win.

n Ickleford seconds took centre-stage this week and stepped up to gather their first win of the season.

With the first-team game at Old Albanian called off, all eyes were on Walnut Way where Hertford were the visitors.

And they were treated to a classic as Ickleford sneaked home by eight runs.

Put into bat they were struggling at 10-4 but Sam Howard started the rescue act with 32 and lower order runs got the score up to 113 in an innings containing five ducks.

But after a brisk start from Hertford got them to 58-3, Scot Crouch then bowled a miserly spell of 3-13 and both Michael Day and Duncan Jenner took two wickets to give Ickleford the win.

And the thirds added to the joy with a superb seven-wicket win over league leaders Southgate Compton.

The unexpected hero was Ben Whelan who does not normally bowl but took four wickets, before hitting a useful 46.

Dave Pursey's unbeaten 50 saw Ickleford home.