Stevenage moving on up after cruising to win over Abbots

Gary Brown bats for Stevenage Archant

As Herts Cricket League Division Two A reached the halfway point, Stevenage climbed the table to fifth with a five-wicket home win over third-placed Abbots Langley.

The away side batted first and their steady innings saw them finish 155 all out, with Matthew Parkins top scoring on 45.

The run chase turned out to be an easy one for Stevenage, as Gary Brown's 65 helped them to 157-5 from 36 overs.

The hosts made an early breakthrough when Abbots Langley opener Barry Warner went for just one, caught by Conor Hayward off the bowling of Mohamed Zijavudeen.

The ship was steadied after the opening wicket, with the visitors going well on 50-1.

But, three quick wickets saw George Agius, Jack Read and Simon Hamilton all back in pavilion, as Abbots Langley were reduced to 57-4.

Parkins and William Graves brought the total up, but they both went, leaving the away side 124-7.

The tailend managed to add some useful runs, but Stevenage's bowling attack worked hard to remove them as the away side finished 155 all out.

Karan Anand was the host's best bowler, recording figures of 2-21.

Stevenage's openers had mixed fortunes, with Nathan Derrick the first to fall for just six.

His partner Hayward hit a solid 35 before he was also removed, with the home side looking comfortable on 66-2.

Gary Brown was still at the crease, and he batted his way to 65 before being caught.

But, by the time he went, Stevenage were 153-5 and just five runs away from a win.

They got the runs they needed, thanks in part to an unbeaten knock of 24 from Michael Tyler, moving them up to fifth place.

Stevenage will be looking to climb the table again this weekend, when they face seventh-placed St Albans.