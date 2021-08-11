Letchworth hand themselves huge boost in relegation dogfight with vital win
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Letchworth Garden City gave themselves a chance of beating the drop in the Herts Cricket League Championship with a two-wicket win at home to Flitwick.
Fielding first they saw a strong visiting line-up make 248-4 in 40 overs.
And the hosts looked in dire trouble at 29-3 before a composed 48 from David Sprittles got them back into the game.
A partnership of 75 between Sam Kendle (68) and Daren Lewis (40) shifted the momentum but they still needed seven to win with two wickets in hand when the heavens opened.
Fortunately, after a tense wait, they scrambled the required runs to move off the foot of the table.
Preston's seconds are now 94 points clear at the top of Division Six A thanks to an 83-run win over second-placed Berkhamsted.
David Fleckney hit 37 with the bat with 3-17 from Oliver Gallimore among a superb all-round bowling performance.
Ickleford's seconds meanwhile produced a stunning win over Division Five A leaders Tewin.
Tom Reilly's 47 was the top score as they made 147 batting first but the bowlers were sensational, 5-19 from Scot Couch and 3-31 from Nick Webb as Tewin were all out for 94.