new

Letchworth defeated despite valiant effort against Hemel

Letchworth's Tom Simmons in the match between Letchworth CC and Flitwick. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Letchworth fell to a 35-run defeat at home to Hemel Hempstead in the Herts Cricket League Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hemel batted first and end their innings 199 for 8 from their 60 overs, with Jack Bailey top scoring with 44.

The home sides run chase looked like it might be successful at 110 for 5, but the tailend collapsed as they finished 164 all out.

The visitors put on 57 runs for the first wicket, before Hemish Ilangaratne was trapped LBW by Harry Aitkenhead for 24.

Bailey's stint at the crease ended not long after as he was run out for 44 from 63 balls.

Aitkenhead then struck again as he took another wicket, with Brett Penny caught out for 10.

You may also want to watch:

Gareth James was next at the crease and he bumped up the total with 42 from 58 balls, before Praveen Bhatti trapped him LBW.

Ed Langley and Nick Hodgins added double figure scores to help push their total to 199.

Aitkenhead recorded Letchworth's best bowling figures of 2-30.

In reponse, the hosts lost an ealry wicket with Charlie Hoskins removing Tom Simmons, Nathan Sprittles and Tim Graham early on.

Parth Mehta then got Maxford Pipe for 11 and Joe Randall for 12, but George Denham was at the crease and batting well as he tried to push Letchworth towards their target.

He needed the support of the tailend though, and unfortunately for the home side he didn't get it as they all went for single figures.

Denham was Letchworth's last hope but, with the first ball of the 52nd over, Denham hit Gareth James' ball straight back at him and the bowler took the catch, securing the win for Hemel.

Defeat means Letchworth are leapfrogged by Ampthill in the Championship, but they can move up a place next weekend, when they host Dunstable.