Derby day set to close new Herts Cricket League season for Letchworth and Preston

Published: 12:58 PM January 4, 2021

There will be a derby to finish the 2021 Championship season after the fixtures for Herts Cricket League were announced.

Letchworth Garden City will host Preston on September 4 and both sides will be hoping to be still involved at the top end of the league's second tier.

The match between the pair in last year's curtailed season was abandoned before Letchworth finished the opening innings.

They meet for the first time this season on July 3.

Preston open the season on May 8 at Hemel Hempstead Town while Letchworth welcome Old Owens to Whitethorn Lane.

Ickleford and Preston both have big derby days to look forward to. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The first derby between Hitchin and Ickleford in Division One comes on day two of the season with Ickleford the hosts. That is on May 15 with the return on July 17.

Hitchin open at home to Broxbourne and finish at Lucas Lane too against Harpenden seconds. Ickleford meanwhile go to Leverstock Green and Broxbourne respectively.

Knebworth Park will have a derby on the penultimate day of their Division Two A season when Stevenage visit Old Knebworth Lane. They end away to Bushey while it all begins on May 8 with a home game against Berkhamsted.

Stevenage's opening fixture is against Abbots Langley while they finish at home to Chorleywood.

Datchworth start and finish their Division Three A season on the road, heading to Luton Town & Indians II on day one and Parkfield & Headstone in September.

In Division Five B Baldock start at home to Mill Hill Village and they end with Old Albanian seconds heading to Avenue Park.

Their new fourth team start their first season in Regional Division C North with a derby, at home to Hitchin fifths on May 8.

Pirton and Weston have their first derby battle in Division Seven B on June 12, with the return at Pirton's Walnut Tree Road ground on August 14.

Start times will be determined at the league's AGM in February although there is a "strong majority" in keeping the earlier times utilised during 2020.

This would mean 12pm throughout the structure, with the exception of the Premier Division and Championship where timed games would start at 11am.

All fixtures are obviously subject to any future restrictions put in place on grassroots sport.