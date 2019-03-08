new

Stevenage hold nerve for win as Brown hits brilliant century

Gary Brown bats for Stevenage Archant

Stevenage held their nerve to beat St Margaretsbury by one run in their Herts Cricket League Division One clash.

Batting first, Stevenage put up a good score of 216 for 9, thanks to a brilliant 100 not out from Gary Brown, and a impressive 58 from Karan Anand.

St Margaretsbury batted well in response though and needed three to win from the final ball of the game, but Charlie Goodchild bowled perfectly to seal the win for the home side.

Stevenage openers Conor Hayward and Nathan Derrick put on 43 for the first wicket, but both were dismissed in quick succession, caught off the bowling of Martin Robinson and Mike Naylor.

Brown and Anand were now at the crease, and put together a partnership of 107 runs, before the latter went for 58, leaving the hosts 150 for 3.

Stevenage's batting order collapsed though, with Goodchild the highest scorer on just eight.

You may also want to watch:

Brown was still scoring runs however, and he reached 100 as the innings closed, a knock which included seven fours and five sixes.

Darren Shanley did the damage with the ball, finishing with figues of 4-32.

Set a target of 217 to win, St Margaretsbury's chase started well as their openers Simon and Giles Tilbury put on 89 runs for the first wicket.

Martin Nevill made the breakthrough when he got Simon Tilbury for 51.

George Barbett, Giles Tilbury and Tom Makin then went, leaving the away side 125 for 4.

James Barbett scored 29 and Mark Willis hit 18 to help push the total to 214 for 9, leaving St Margaretsbury needing three runs from the final ball.

Goodchild held his nerve, with the batsman only able to hit a single, securing a one run win for Stevenage, as Mike Philpotts recorded best figures of 3-26.