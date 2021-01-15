Herts League averages for 2020 shines light on north Hertfordshire's cricket stars

Published: 6:45 AM January 15, 2021

Maxford Pipe starred with both the bat and ball for Letchworth during the 2020 Herts Cricket League season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Individuals at Letchworth Garden City had a good year in the disrupted Herts Cricket League following the production of the 2020 averages.

Three players from the Whitethorn Lane-based cricket club appeared in the top 10 best batsmen and bowlers in the Championship, with one of them, Maxford Pipe, featuring in both.

He topped the charts with the bat, his top score of 108 not out helping him to a total of 295 runs and an average of 73.75.

With the ball he took 12 wickets for the cost of 170 runs.

Tim Graham was sixth in the batting charts, with an average of 42.14 while Praveen Bhatti took 10 wickets from 36.2 overs.

Max Anderson and Pete Murrell were the two Preston bowlers to get a mention, taking 24 wickets between them.

In Division One, Hitchin pair Saad Waqas and Kashif Nizami were fourth and fifth batsmen, smashing a combined 490 runs from seven innings each, while Shaftab Khalid was among the bowlers with an average of 17, his best figures of 4-23 coming in the win at Ampthill Town in July.

Moses Anil and Mike Philpotts shone for Stevenage in Division Two A, picking up averages of 30.2 and 17.25 with bat and bowl respectively, while the second team's Tom Liversidge was second best batsman in Division Four B, amassing 208 runs in four innings.

Datchworth's Tom Vits was the top batsman in Division Three A and there was a second place for Chris Hughes of Letchworth thirds in the Division Six A batting.

The league have already announced fixtures and a start date for the new season and are hopeful that this will still happen despite the latest lockdown.

The ECB said: "Cricket as we know is a naturally socially distanced sport that is safe to play and gives people of all ages the opportunity to exercise with friends or relatives.

"We know how important cricket is for people’s physical and mental health and we will continue to liaise with the Government for us to come back as soon as possible."

They have also said that emergency financial support programmes, including return to cricket grants and emergency loans, remain open to clubs and leagues.

The closing date for the return to cricket grants has been extended to March and will be kept under review.