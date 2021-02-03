Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Draw from last year's Herts county T20 cricket competition to be used in 2021

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:55 PM February 3, 2021   
Letchworth Garden City will face Preston in the Herts T20 cricket tournament. - Credit: LETCHWORTH CC

The draw for the 2020 Hertfordshire T20 county competition will not go to waste following a meeting of the Herts Cricket League. 

Last year’s scheduled event was cancelled as COVID-19 hit almost all sporting action but it has now been decided that the 2020 competition will just be played this year. 

It means Letchworth Garden City and Preston have not only been drawn together in group B but will face each other in the semi-final.

The winners will then face either host club Welwyn Garden City or Bishop's Stortford in the final.

Elsewhere Group A consists of Hertford, West Herts, Hemel Hempstead and Shenley Village while group C takes Harpenden, Old Owens and Hoddesdon to Reed.

Group D throws up a mouth-watering all Premier Division clash between home side Radlett and Potters Bar with North Mymms and Langleybury the other teams.

All group matches will be played on Saturday, May 1, with the winners going on to play in the county finals day to be held at a venue to be announced on Sunday, June 27. 

Cricket

