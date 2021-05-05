Herts Ad Sunday League: London Road end Skew Bridge's long winning streak

Published: 4:45 PM May 5, 2021

Frankie Jowle scored twice as London Road ended Skew Bridge's perfect unbeaten record in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Skew Bridge's winning streak in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division came to an end after defeat to AFC London Road.

The Harpenden side had won 10 straight this year but despite a goal for Dave Parkinson, a double from Frank Jowle and a superb free-kick from Jack Woods capped an excellent team performance for Road with a 3-1 win.

Brookmans Park remain third but went down to a 3-0 defeat against Phoenix who won thanks to two from Sam Bozier and one for Ally Hill.

Plough & Harrow hung on to take a 3-2 win over Six Bells in a thoroughly-entertaining clash. Colin Arnsby put them in front and a brace from Connor Nash get them enough breathing room to survive a late goal from Six Bells, whose strikes came from Ben Weyman and Chris Griffin.

FC Welwyn confirmed their promotion from Division One with a 6-0 success against Harpenden Colts OB.

Matt Standen got his third hat-trick of the season while Dalton Fenton, Nathan Isherwood and Levi Gunn scored the others.

Blacksmiths and Snug Bar enjoyed one win each in a double header, Jack Rolls giving the Smiths a 1-0 win in the first of them, but the second was a terrific seven-goal show with Bar claiming the spoils late on for a 4-3 win.

Josh Rolls, Jimmy Talbot and Joe McAuliffe scored for Blacksmiths in that one but Aaron Sunnar, Adam Henderson, Jerry Clynes and Paul Lennon ensured a Snug win.

BWSC fell to a 1-0 defeat against AFC London Road Res while Hilltop Res stormed to a 7-1 success over Herts Lions. Ellis Constantinou scored for the Lions before two each for Archie Oates and Lewis Achara-Pett, and singles from Jamie Aquilina, Ramon Lewis and Myles Shahidi, gave Hilltop the win.

It was the same score in Division Two as Little Heath thumped St George's, Shane Reid (three), Xavi Sweeney (two), Spencer Hunt and Nick Baker their scorers, and there was seven for Player Packs as they beat Oaks 7-2.

Alfie Carberry got three, Adam Mead two and Ross Parsons and Charlie Gould one each.

Peter Reilly and Dan Bevis gave Pinewood a 2-0 win over Wheathampstead ‘89 while a Ozzie Bolton goal was enough for Harpenden Colts OB Res to beat AFC Mymms 1-0.

Darren Cavaree scored all three goals in a 3-0 win for Phoenix Res against Hanburys in Division Three while Mermaid enjoyed a 7-1 win over Wheathampstead Wanderers, Chris Wilding (three), Stephen Maitland (two), Carl Fadhell and Ben Powell the scorers there.

Josh Stachini scored for Borehamwood Raiders in a 1-1 draw with Royston Rangers while TNF slumped to a 3-1 loss against Wishing Well, Ross Southgate their scorer while Sam Waller (two) and Thomas Dean were on target for the Well.

Forza Watford beat Beehive Res 3-2 thanks to a last-minute goal from Giuseppe Delguadio.

Hatfield Seniors made it 14 wins from 14 games in Division Four after a 3-1 win against Phoenix A. Curtis Warner got two and Matt Noot one with Adam Potter getting the Phoenix goal.

Ryan Spencer got Welwyn Warriors Res' only goal in a 3-1 loss to Hatfield Mosquito while The Wrestlers were top scorers witha 9-0 win over Brookmans Park Res, Dan Hedges and Joe Swadling both scoring three with Darren Paterson, Oliver Arnold and Ross Davidson one each.

Dan Gillians, Steve Murtagh and Jason Nicolaou gave St Albans Warriors a 3-1 win over Royston Rangers Res for whom Dan Moss scored.