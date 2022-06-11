The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Herts Ad Sunday League welcomes new teams as winners are honoured at presentation evening

Neil Metcalfe

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:52 PM June 11, 2022
Geoffrey Golding presents James Hiller of Skew Bridge with the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division trophy.

Geoffrey Golding presents James Hiller of Skew Bridge with the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division trophy. - Credit: HERTS AD SUNDAY LEAGUE

The Herts Ad Sunday League will welcome five new teams for the 2022-2023 season - taking their number up to 54.

The constitution for the new campaign was announced at the league's AGM and presentation evening with the six divisions made up of nine teams each.

Excel are the highest of the new squads, placed in Division One, while MNFC go into Division Three.

Little Heath, Alban Dynamo and Hatfield Seniors will all have new reserve teams placed in Division Four.

Strafford Arms, Player Packs and Hilltop, the top three from Division One last season, will take their places in the Premier Division.

Greg Marsh of Herts Ad Sunday League Division One winners Strafford Arms.

Greg Marsh of Herts Ad Sunday League Division One winners Strafford Arms. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Skew Bridge are the reigning champions after an invincible season while the promoted trio were led by Strafford Arms, in a year where they also reached the final of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup.

Mermaid were the winners of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two.

Mermaid were the winners of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two. - Credit: MERMAID FC

Division Two proved a a fantastic advert for Sunday league football.

Forever Young People started the year with five successive wins but a few draws in October saw them fall away with a strong finish to the campaign by Mermaid giving them the title ahead of Little Heath.

Tony Clark of Mermaid, winners of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two.

Tony Clark of Mermaid, winners of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Manager Robert Swan said: "A fantastic group of lads made it back-to-back league titles.

"It was a great season full of determination, character, and hard work on the training ground and the title is a great achievement for the club.

"We can’t wait for the new season to begin."

Tony Clark and Robert Swan of Mermaid with the Division Two trophy.

Tony Clark and Robert Swan of Mermaid with the Division Two trophy. - Credit: MERMAID FC

Frankie Buckler of Wheathampstead Wanderers with the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three title.

Frankie Buckler of Wheathampstead Wanderers with the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three title. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Frankie Buckler collected the Herts Ad Junior Cup for Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Frankie Buckler collected the Herts Ad Junior Cup for Wheathampstead Wanderers. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Wheathampstead Wanderers had a stellar year, winning both Division Three and the Junior Cup. Hatfield Seniors were second and runners-up in two cup finals.

Ally Hill of Phoenix Res, winners of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Four.

Ally Hill of Phoenix Res, winners of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Four. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Division Four was a close-run thing with a number of sides in the running until the latter stages.

Phoenix Res finished their season early but managed to hang on as Herts Vets, St George's and Strafford Arms Res edged closer but not beyond them.

Allan Johnston of Welwyn Warriors Res collected the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Five trophy.

Allan Johnston of Welwyn Warriors Res collected the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Five trophy. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

The Division Five title race was a straight shoot-out between Brookmans Park Res and Welwyn Warriors Res, Warriors winning a decider on the penultimate week to take the crown.

Aaron Ames and David Adams of Six Bells collected the Herts Ad Knockout Cup.

Aaron Ames and David Adams of Six Bells collected the Herts Ad Knockout Cup. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Six Bells led the cup winners with victory in the Knockout Cup against Skew Bridge.

Charlie Molnar of Little Heath receives the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup.

Charlie Molnar of Little Heath receives the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Sam Cullum of Strafford Arms Res who won the Herts Ad Reserves Cup.

Sam Cullum of Strafford Arms Res who won the Herts Ad Reserves Cup. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Borehamwood Rovers won the Challenge Cup, Little Heath claimed the Intermediate Cup and Strafford Arms Res were the winners in the Reserves Cup.

Jeffrey Golding presents the Golding Senior Cup to Mick Pinney of Plough & Harrow.

Jeffrey Golding presents the Golding Senior Cup to Mick Pinney of Plough & Harrow. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

The Geoffrey Golding Tailors Senior Trophy was clamed by Plough & Harrow with the Junior trophy going to Moretown.

Jeffrey Golding presents the Golding Junior Cup to Max Beverly of Moretown.

Jeffrey Golding presents the Golding Junior Cup to Max Beverly of Moretown. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

A new Charity Cup, named in honour of the now retired Brian Hubball, went to Harpenden Colts Old Boys.

Robert Trevor of Harpenden Colts Old Boys collects the Brian Hubball Charity Cup.

Robert Trevor of Harpenden Colts Old Boys collects the Brian Hubball Charity Cup. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Gabriel Asare-Bekoe of Welwyn Warriors was the top scorer in Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two.

Gabriel Asare-Bekoe of Welwyn Warriors was the top scorer in Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Harry Seeby of Six Bells was the top scorer in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division.

Harry Seeby of Six Bells was the top scorer in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Stuart Bright of Brookmans Park receives the Herts Ad Sunday League most team goals award.

Stuart Bright of Brookmans Park receives the Herts Ad Sunday League most team goals award. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

John Metselaar of HT Sports presents the fair play award to Stuart Bright of Brookmans Park.

John Metselaar of HT Sports presents the fair play award to Stuart Bright of Brookmans Park. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Paul Mott was named top referee in the Herts Ad Sunday League.

Paul Mott was named top referee in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

The roll of honour for the 2021-2022 Herts Ad Sunday League season.

The roll of honour for the 2021-2022 Herts Ad Sunday League season. - Credit: HERTS AD SUNDAY LEAGUE


Herts Ad Sunday League constitution 2022-2023

Premier Division

Borehamwood Rovers
Hilltop
Paxton Rovers
Phoenix
Player Packs
Plough & Harrow
Six Bells
Skew Bridge
Strafford Arms

Division One

Brookmans Park
Excel
Forever Young People
Harpenden Colts Old Boys
Little Heath
Mermaid
The Bull (new name for AFC London Road Res)
Welwyn Warriors
Wheathampstead Wanderers

Division Two

Alban Dynamo
BWSC
Garden City (new name for Two Willows)
Hatfield Seniors
Harpenden Colts Old Boys Res
Oceans XI
Pinewood
Six Bells Res
Wheathampstead '89

Division Three

Brookmans Park Res
Herts Vets
MNFC
Phoenix Res
St George's
Strafford Arms Res
TNF
Welwyn Warriors Res
Wrestlers

Division Four

Alban Dynamo Res
Hatfield Seniors Res
Little Heath Res
Manor Blues
Mermaid Res
Oaks
Royston Rangers
St Albans Warriors
Wrestlers Res

Division Five

Hatfield Comets
London Colney United
Marshalswick Rovers
Moretown
Phoenix A
Radlett Town
Rose & Crown Mosquito
Royston Rangers Res
St Albans Eagles (new name for St Albans Lions)

Football
St Albans News
Harpenden News
Welwyn Garden City News

