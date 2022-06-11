Herts Ad Sunday League welcomes new teams as winners are honoured at presentation evening
The Herts Ad Sunday League will welcome five new teams for the 2022-2023 season - taking their number up to 54.
The constitution for the new campaign was announced at the league's AGM and presentation evening with the six divisions made up of nine teams each.
Excel are the highest of the new squads, placed in Division One, while MNFC go into Division Three.
Little Heath, Alban Dynamo and Hatfield Seniors will all have new reserve teams placed in Division Four.
Strafford Arms, Player Packs and Hilltop, the top three from Division One last season, will take their places in the Premier Division.
Skew Bridge are the reigning champions after an invincible season while the promoted trio were led by Strafford Arms, in a year where they also reached the final of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup.
Division Two proved a a fantastic advert for Sunday league football.
Forever Young People started the year with five successive wins but a few draws in October saw them fall away with a strong finish to the campaign by Mermaid giving them the title ahead of Little Heath.
Manager Robert Swan said: "A fantastic group of lads made it back-to-back league titles.
"It was a great season full of determination, character, and hard work on the training ground and the title is a great achievement for the club.
"We can’t wait for the new season to begin."
Wheathampstead Wanderers had a stellar year, winning both Division Three and the Junior Cup. Hatfield Seniors were second and runners-up in two cup finals.
Division Four was a close-run thing with a number of sides in the running until the latter stages.
Phoenix Res finished their season early but managed to hang on as Herts Vets, St George's and Strafford Arms Res edged closer but not beyond them.
The Division Five title race was a straight shoot-out between Brookmans Park Res and Welwyn Warriors Res, Warriors winning a decider on the penultimate week to take the crown.
Six Bells led the cup winners with victory in the Knockout Cup against Skew Bridge.
Borehamwood Rovers won the Challenge Cup, Little Heath claimed the Intermediate Cup and Strafford Arms Res were the winners in the Reserves Cup.
The Geoffrey Golding Tailors Senior Trophy was clamed by Plough & Harrow with the Junior trophy going to Moretown.
A new Charity Cup, named in honour of the now retired Brian Hubball, went to Harpenden Colts Old Boys.
Herts Ad Sunday League constitution 2022-2023
Premier Division
Borehamwood Rovers
Hilltop
Paxton Rovers
Phoenix
Player Packs
Plough & Harrow
Six Bells
Skew Bridge
Strafford Arms
Division One
Brookmans Park
Excel
Forever Young People
Harpenden Colts Old Boys
Little Heath
Mermaid
The Bull (new name for AFC London Road Res)
Welwyn Warriors
Wheathampstead Wanderers
Division Two
Alban Dynamo
BWSC
Garden City (new name for Two Willows)
Hatfield Seniors
Harpenden Colts Old Boys Res
Oceans XI
Pinewood
Six Bells Res
Wheathampstead '89
Division Three
Brookmans Park Res
Herts Vets
MNFC
Phoenix Res
St George's
Strafford Arms Res
TNF
Welwyn Warriors Res
Wrestlers
Division Four
Alban Dynamo Res
Hatfield Seniors Res
Little Heath Res
Manor Blues
Mermaid Res
Oaks
Royston Rangers
St Albans Warriors
Wrestlers Res
Division Five
Hatfield Comets
London Colney United
Marshalswick Rovers
Moretown
Phoenix A
Radlett Town
Rose & Crown Mosquito
Royston Rangers Res
St Albans Eagles (new name for St Albans Lions)