Herts Ad Sunday League welcomes new teams as winners are honoured at presentation evening

The Herts Ad Sunday League will welcome five new teams for the 2022-2023 season - taking their number up to 54.

The constitution for the new campaign was announced at the league's AGM and presentation evening with the six divisions made up of nine teams each.

Excel are the highest of the new squads, placed in Division One, while MNFC go into Division Three.

Little Heath, Alban Dynamo and Hatfield Seniors will all have new reserve teams placed in Division Four.

Strafford Arms, Player Packs and Hilltop, the top three from Division One last season, will take their places in the Premier Division.

Skew Bridge are the reigning champions after an invincible season while the promoted trio were led by Strafford Arms, in a year where they also reached the final of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup.

Division Two proved a a fantastic advert for Sunday league football.

Forever Young People started the year with five successive wins but a few draws in October saw them fall away with a strong finish to the campaign by Mermaid giving them the title ahead of Little Heath.

Manager Robert Swan said: "A fantastic group of lads made it back-to-back league titles.

"It was a great season full of determination, character, and hard work on the training ground and the title is a great achievement for the club.

"We can’t wait for the new season to begin."

Wheathampstead Wanderers had a stellar year, winning both Division Three and the Junior Cup. Hatfield Seniors were second and runners-up in two cup finals.

Division Four was a close-run thing with a number of sides in the running until the latter stages.

Phoenix Res finished their season early but managed to hang on as Herts Vets, St George's and Strafford Arms Res edged closer but not beyond them.

The Division Five title race was a straight shoot-out between Brookmans Park Res and Welwyn Warriors Res, Warriors winning a decider on the penultimate week to take the crown.

Six Bells led the cup winners with victory in the Knockout Cup against Skew Bridge.

Borehamwood Rovers won the Challenge Cup, Little Heath claimed the Intermediate Cup and Strafford Arms Res were the winners in the Reserves Cup.

The Geoffrey Golding Tailors Senior Trophy was clamed by Plough & Harrow with the Junior trophy going to Moretown.

A new Charity Cup, named in honour of the now retired Brian Hubball, went to Harpenden Colts Old Boys.

Herts Ad Sunday League constitution 2022-2023

Premier Division

Borehamwood Rovers

Hilltop

Paxton Rovers

Phoenix

Player Packs

Plough & Harrow

Six Bells

Skew Bridge

Strafford Arms

Division One

Brookmans Park

Excel

Forever Young People

Harpenden Colts Old Boys

Little Heath

Mermaid

The Bull (new name for AFC London Road Res)

Welwyn Warriors

Wheathampstead Wanderers

Division Two

Alban Dynamo

BWSC

Garden City (new name for Two Willows)

Hatfield Seniors

Harpenden Colts Old Boys Res

Oceans XI

Pinewood

Six Bells Res

Wheathampstead '89

Division Three

Brookmans Park Res

Herts Vets

MNFC

Phoenix Res

St George's

Strafford Arms Res

TNF

Welwyn Warriors Res

Wrestlers

Division Four

Alban Dynamo Res

Hatfield Seniors Res

Little Heath Res

Manor Blues

Mermaid Res

Oaks

Royston Rangers

St Albans Warriors

Wrestlers Res

Division Five

Hatfield Comets

London Colney United

Marshalswick Rovers

Moretown

Phoenix A

Radlett Town

Rose & Crown Mosquito

Royston Rangers Res

St Albans Eagles (new name for St Albans Lions)