Jodie Williams, from Welwyn Garden City, claimed bronze in the 400m race at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and is due to compete in Munich next week - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

The European Championships are underway in Munich, Germany.

Just days after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ended on Monday, August 8, the European multi-sport event began today (Thursday, August 11).

And its athletics events due to start Monday, August 15.

Given the success that Hertfordshire athletes experienced in the West Midlands, it is only right to look forward with excitement ahead of their next outing.

With this in mind, we've taken a look at the Hertfordshire athletes competing at the European Athletics Championships:

Jodie Williams, Welwyn Garden City

Jodie Williams has previously won gold and silver medals at the European Championships. - Credit: PA

A previous European Champion, Jodie Williams won bronze in the 400m race in Birmingham.

The Welwyn Garden City local has experienced a season blighted by injury, and only returned to the track in July this year.

Jodie headed into the Commonwealth Games with the slowest time of the 400m competitors, but qualified for the final race with times of 52.47 seconds and 51.98 seconds in the heats and semi-finals.

She beat this time again in the final, clocking 51.26 seconds and claiming a bronze medal.

The 28-year-old, known as "Moneylegs" to her friends, shot to fame as a teenager, and is the British youth record holder in the 60m, 100m and 200m distances.

Jodie will compete in the 200m and 4x400m Relay events in Germany.

Hannah Williams, Welwyn Garden City

Hannah Williams is Jodie Williams' younger sister. - Credit: Archant

Sister of Jodie Williams, Hannah has previously won a bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships and a silver medal in the European Team Championships.

Like her sister, Hannah competes in the 400m and 4x400m relay events.

The 24-year-old made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last year.

The former 200m British Champion started athletics at just 10-years-old, competing for Herts Phoenix Athletics Club.

According to Team GB, Hannah's motivation for athletics came from observing her older sister, prior to getting involved herself.

Hannah will compete in the 4x400m relay event in Munich.

Ellie Baker, Borehamwood

Ellie Baker picking up a bronze medal in the English Schools Championship in 2013. - Credit: GARY MITCHELL

Originally from Borehamwood, Ellie Baker competes in both the 800m and 1500m athletics events.

She has previously represented Great Britain at the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships and the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The 24-year-old has won gold at the European Team Championships, and claimed silver at both under-23 and under-21 European levels.

Baker competes for Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, and trains in Brighton.

Ellie will compete in the 1500m race at this month's Championships.