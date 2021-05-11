Squirrels and Spartans at Hatfield Five

Published: 4:18 PM May 11, 2021

After being delayed for six months by the pandemic, at the last moment the Hatfield Five mile race was relocated to Bovingdon near Hemel Hempstead.

In a last minute and smoothly organised relocation the event took place on the Drift Limits car racing circuit on Sunday. Conditions were tough on the four lap course with a strong wind and humid sunny conditions.

The event was ran in waves based upon expected finish times to abide with social distancing guidelines.

Seven Fairlands Valley Spartans enjoyed the event although the course was a bit exposed to the wind. Danny Scanlon improved his personal best by 1 minute 17 seconds by finishing in 30:43. He was 51st of the 324 finishers.

FVS runners Ken Jude, Ann Tryssesoone, Jim Brown and Yuko Gordon. - Credit: FVS

Suzy Hawkins set a new club record for women aged 40 plus with 32:53 and 76th place. Just two positions behind and chasing came Brian White in 32:58.

Spartan Suzy Hawkins at Bovingdon. - Credit: FVS

You may also want to watch:

In the second of the three waves Yuko Gordon won the women 70 plus category overall with 37:40. After struggling a bit last week Jim Brown was happy with 40:44.

Ken Jude said it was the first time he had worn his Spartan stripes since January 2020 and it was great to be at an event again. He finished in 42 minutes 48 seconds.

Ann Tryessoone came in with 44:15.

A scurry of Squirrels from North Herts Road Runners also took part, and despite the lack of scenery, the race was more enjoyable than expected, explains Kat Gourd - “the laps flew by quite quickly”.

North Herts Road Runners took part in the Hatfield Five. - Credit: NHRR





Clearly the Squirrels had been training well during the restrictions as several achieved personal best times for 5 mile distance.Both Kat and Dave Braybrook helped each other round and each came away with a personal best. Elwyn Howell was also achieved a new personal best and thanked the encouragement from fellow team mates. Richard Weber took part as his second race in the Covid era.Coming away with a personal best by over two minutes. Richard said he enjoyed it and it was nice to run with a gang of Squirrels again.