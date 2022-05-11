Greenway Challenge brings delight for North Herts Road Runners and Fairlands Valley Spartans

Letchworth's Greenway Challenge proved to be nothing of the sort for North Herts Road Runners.

The Squirrels were the organisers of the event that club president, Lucy Hurley, described as "awesome" before thanking the volunteers, runners and cheerleaders that made the weekend "incredibly special".

They also had 17 of their runners competing in the field of 186 which used the off-road trail as a way of raising money for Garden House Hospice.

The first of them home was Nick Malpeli in one hour 29 minutes 26 seconds while Rachel Arnott was not only their first lady but first lady overall, clocking 1:38:55 and finishing just seven seconds before Tash Pitman.

She was 19th overall with Pitman 20th. Ian Datlen finished one place ahead of them in 18th.

Entry is open for their next two running events, the Run Round the Garden in Letchworth town centre and the 35th Standalone 10k.

Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Greenway Challenge in Letchworth. - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans were at the Greenway Challenge too with 15 from their club making the shot hop from Stevenage.

Their fastest was Adrian Donnelly was fourth overall in 1:28:29 while John Harris clocked 1:33:16 for 11th.

Tricia Hopper and Claire Pullen were their first females in 2:17:00.

The club's women also started their track and field season with 13 of them claiming victory at Milton Keynes.

Debutants Wendy Tharani and Carolyn Linsell both picked up podium places in their respective age categories as they both tackled the 3,000m.

Wins on the night came from Tessa Stephenson (W60 100m and 400m), Christine Lathwell (W35 3,000m), Sharon Crowley (W60 hammer), Monica Brown (W50 shot put and high jump), Jocylyn Saunders-Mullins (W60 shot put), Andrea Westcott (W50 triple jump), Karen Dodsworth (W60 triple jump), Nikki Wilby (W35 high jump) and Yuko Gordon (mile walk B string).

The 4x100m relay rounded off the evening perfectly with Linsell, Crowley, Dodsworth and Brown bringing the baton home first.

The men’s team were bolstered by newcomers and returning athletes and they picked up fourth place on the night.

Wins for them came from Tim Saunders-Mullins (M60 hammer) and Anton McCalla (M35 triple jump).

Chris Westcott (M35 400m and 3,000m) and Pete Smith (M60 3,000m and triple jump) both missed out by coming in second.

Their relay team finished fourth.