Great Britain hockey legend brings his wisdom to Letchworth

John Hurst seen coaching GB at Bisham Abbey back in 2008. Picture: ADY KERRY/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A former Great Britain international turned successful coach has paid Letchworth Hockey Club a visit.

John Hurst played for GB for 11 years from 1977 and was the goalkeeping coach when the GB women won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

And he turned up at Whitethorn Lane for a special goalkeepers coaching session.

Peter Hall, Letchworth’s own goalie coach said: “Our goalkeepers were really pleased to meet him and get expert tips to help their game.”

The evening saw not only Letchworth players benefit from Hurst’s wisdom but also Blueharts’ junior keepers, making it according to Hall “a great evening for north Hertfordshire Hockey”.

Hurst is due to be back at the club on April 3 for another session.

Any junior keepers who would like to attend, subject to availability, should contact Peter Hall via email at LetchworthHC@gmx.co.uk